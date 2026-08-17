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Joy Bus serves and delivers food to fight cancer

Founded by an award-winning chef, the local nonprofit delivers fresh, healthy meals and friendly companionship to cancer patients in need.
The Joy Bus is a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to relieve the daily struggles of people with cancer by delivering a fresh and healthy meal with a friendly face.
Joy Bus serves and delivers food to fight cancer
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PHOENIX — The Joy Bus is a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to relieve the daily struggles of people with cancer by delivering a fresh and healthy meal with a friendly face.

Its mission is to improve the lives of its patrons through good food and company. Founded in 2011 by award-winning chef Jennifer Caraway, The Joy Bus was named in honor of her dear friend Joy. Joy struggled with the painful and debilitating side effects of ovarian cancer, to which she ultimately succumbed. Her grace, drive, and determination inspire The Joy Bus to help those who fight that same battle.

Many cancer patients are left to fend for themselves during this turning point in their lives. The Joy Bus eases that burden by providing healthy meals specified to meet its patrons’ needs, delivered by volunteers who are often cancer survivors themselves. To learn more about how to volunteer, donate or support Food is Medicine, visit their website.

For more resources, visit abc15.com/checkup.

The Joy Bus
10401 N. 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ
602.595.5884
joybus.org

The Joy Bus is a Sonoran Living advertiser.

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