Check Up AZ is dedicated to encouraging everyone to prioritize their health through regular mammograms and screenings.
Sonoran Living host Terri Ouellette recently experienced the challenges involved with the diagnosis and treatment surrounding breast cancer. This journey has fueled her dedication to empower women in our community to take the critical first step and get screened. Check Up AZ aims to provide education and cultivate a supportive network focused on this essential health screening.
Hear Terri's story in the player below.
–The Arizona Department of Health Services' Well Woman HealthCheck Program has several participating locations for help with mammogram screenings and more.
–Check For a Lump provides free screening mammograms to qualifying women in Arizona. If further diagnostic testing is necessary after receiving the initial mammogram through our program, we cover 100% of the costs, up to diagnosis or “all clear”.
–Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s The BIG Pink Bus offers mobile mammography services at spots across the Valley, with some events covering the appointment for those who are under or uninsured.
–The American Cancer Society is a national nonprofit that can help those underserved and uninsured with cancer screening and diagnostic testing