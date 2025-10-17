Check Up AZ is dedicated to encouraging everyone to prioritize their health through regular mammograms and screenings.

Sonoran Living host Terri Ouellette recently experienced the challenges involved with the diagnosis and treatment surrounding breast cancer. This journey has fueled her dedication to empower women in our community to take the critical first step and get screened. Check Up AZ aims to provide education and cultivate a supportive network focused on this essential health screening.

Hear Terri's story in the player below.