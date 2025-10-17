Naturopathic Specialists, LLC: Progressive healing when faced with a cancer diagnosis

Naturopathic Specialists.LLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

When faced with a cancer diagnosis, individuals step into an unfamiliar world—both medically and personally. Naturopathic Specialists, LLC is dedicated to ensuring that whole-body support and health literacy remain at the forefront of each patient’s healing journey. Through both integrative and naturopathic lenses, the providers at Naturopathic Specialists pursue progressive healing with approaches that place the patient—not the diagnosis—at the center of their care.

Residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, the practice was established in 2007 and is home to 2024’s American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Physician of the Year, Dr. Dan Rubin, and Top Doctor of the Valley, Dr. Melissa Coats. Both are Board-Certified Naturopathic Oncologists and together share nearly 50 years of experience treating individuals with cancer. Dr. Rubin’s contribution to the field extends beyond the impact he has made in the lives of his patients. He pioneered the field of integrative oncology and helped establish the Oncology Association of Naturopathic Physicians—setting rigorous standards for naturopathic physicians to become board-certified and, more importantly, ensuring the safety and efficacy of treatment for patients seeking advanced integrative applications.

Advanced applications practiced at Naturopathic Specialists include, but are not limited to:

• Intravenous therapy

• Ozone and EBOO (extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation) • Nutritional counseling • Acupuncture • Homeopathy • Botanical and homeopathic prescriptions • Mistletoe and peptide therapy • Red light therapy • Frequency-specific microcurrent • Nutraceutical therapies • Resilience Model of Cancer Care modalities

Specialty testing to evaluate the immune system, mitochondrial health, toxic burden, hormone metabolism, and microbiome health are among the many tools used to understand each patient’s unique biology. While new targeted cancer treatment strategies have been identified in recent years, they often fall short of biohacking cancer. Biohacking cancer requires changing the target. Cancer is not a single cellular disease; rather, it is a multifactorial event expressed differently in each individual. This understanding is fundamental to the approaches practiced at Naturopathic Specialists—including those for children diagnosed with cancer.

In 2004, Dr. Rubin became one of the first—and remains one of the only—naturopathic oncologists to share these approaches with pediatric patients. Dr. Monica Graffius is the newest addition to the team, helping meet the ever-increasing demand for both pediatric and adult naturopathic oncology care.

Biophysiological balance will always remain an essential part of cancer care—but not the entirety of it. The patient-centered approaches at Naturopathic Specialists transcend obsolete statistics, positioning personalized medicine at the forefront and offering a sustainable course toward true healing.

