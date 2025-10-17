Women’s Health Arizona: Comprehensive women’s healthcare and breast cancer prevention, screening and treatment

Women’s Health Arizona is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Breast Cancer Awareness and Care at Women’s Health Arizona

Breast cancer touches the lives of thousands of women and families every year. Early detection remains the most powerful tool for saving lives. At Women’s Health Arizona, we are committed to providing comprehensive women’s healthcare while raising awareness about breast cancer prevention, screening, and treatment.

A Network of Expertise

With more than 170 providers across over 20 locations, Women’s Health Arizona is the state’s premier integrated women’s healthcare organization. Our expansive network includes OB/GYN physicians, nurse practitioners, midwives, neonatologists, and maternal-fetal medicine specialists. This breadth of expertise ensures patients have access to advanced screening, expert judgment, and timely referrals.

Understanding Breast Cancer

Breast cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in breast tissue. While it can affect women at any age, risk increases with age and family history. Warning signs can include:

• A new lump in the breast or underarm

• Changes in breast size or shape

• Skin dimpling or thickening

• Nipple discharge or changes

• Persistent breast pain

We encourage women to become familiar with their bodies, report changes promptly, and keep up with recommended screenings.

The Importance of Screening

Mammograms are among the most effective tools for detecting breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. At Women’s Health Arizona, we offer convenient access to mammography services. Depending on age and risk factors, our providers guide women on the right screening schedule.

For patients with a strong family history, we also connect them with genetic counseling and testing, helping women make informed choices about their health.

Comprehensive Care and Support

A breast cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but no one has to face it alone. Our providers emphasize whole-person care, including:

• Preventive screenings and education

• Coordinated referrals to oncology specialists

• Emotional support and counseling resources

• Guidance on lifestyle factors to support recovery

By combining clinical excellence with compassionate support, we aim to ease the burden of breast cancer and provide confidence through every step.

Your Partner in Breast Health

At Women’s Health Arizona, we walk with women through prevention, detection, and survivorship. With more than 170 providers across Arizona, we are more than a healthcare network—we are partners in lifelong wellness.

Schedule your annual screening with Women’s Health Arizona and take a proactive step toward protecting your breast health. visit www.womenshealthaz.com.