Check Up AZ: Joy Bus serves and delivers food to fight cancer

The Joy Bus is a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to relieve the daily struggles of people with cancer by delivering a fresh and healthy meal with a friendly face. Our mission is to improve the lives of our patrons through good food and company. Founded in 2011 by award-winning chef, Jennifer Caraway, The Joy Bus was named in honor of her dear friend Joy. Joy struggled with the painful and debilitating side effects of ovarian cancer to which she ultimately succumbed. Her grace, drive, and determination inspire us to help those who fight that same battle.

Many cancer patients are left to fend for themselves during this turning point in their lives. The Joy Bus eases that burden by providing healthy meals specified to meet our patrons’ needs, delivered by volunteers who are often cancer survivors themselves.

To learn more about how to volunteer, donate or support Food is Medicine visit their website.

The Joy Bus

10401 N. 32nd St.

Phoenix

602.595.5884

JOYBUS.ORG