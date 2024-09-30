Four Peaks Elementary School debuts dual language program this year

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Dual language programs continue to pop up at schools across the Valley.

Starting this year, Four Peaks Elementary, in the Apache Junction Unified School District, is offering a dual language program for kindergarten students where half the day students learn in English, and the other half they learn in Spanish.

The goal is to begin with kindergarten, and then each year, add a new grade level. For example, first grade will be added next year, so dual language will be offered to both kindergarten and first-grade students. Second grade would be added the next year, and so on.

Teacher Miguel Castro is hoping to capture some of the magic his kindergarten students exude on a daily basis and he embarks on a new adventure with them.

So far, Apache Junction Unified says roughly 40 students have enrolled in the first year of the program. Students are not only learning language skills, they're also learning about other subjects in Spanish.

"This is the perfect time," said Castro. "I always think kids this age, they're like a sponge."

Critics have brought up concerns that students that young may confuse the two languages. Castro says he still believes starting younger is the way to go.

"I think it might happen because they are kids," he explained. "Spanish is not their first language. But as I told you, they're young. They're kids. They're fresh. And we need to take advantage of that."

Castro also explains it's even more important for parents to be involved with learning a new language.

Fortunately, parents like Travis Judy, whose son Santino is in the class, are more than ready to lend a hand.

"It's good for him," said Judy. "It will really open his mind and he'll understand his culture and understand how to learn things in different ways."