Valley restaurants featured on Food Network, Netflix shows to try during Spring Training

PHOENIX — Looking to get a bite to eat while you're in town for Spring Training?

Visit these restaurants reviewed and aired on Netflix or The Food Network. Each has its own signature craft!

Taco Chronicles first premiered in 2019 on Netflix. In season three, four Phoenix taco shops were featured on the documentary series show: Taco Boy's, Tacos Chiwas, Bacanora, and Fry Bread House.

Taco Boy's! This Sonoran-style taco eatery in downtown Phoenix has tacos for just $2.99 each. More on their menu includes, burritos, quesadillas and home-made aguas frescas!



Location: 620 E Roosevelt St., Phoenix

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Tacos Chiwas is a family-owned restaurant that makes its food “Chihuahua style.” They have handmade corn tortillas and a variety of proteins to choose from.



Location: 1028 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Courtesy Tacos Chiwas

Bacanora restaurant, which is an agave-based spirit from Sonora, Mexico, is located along Grand Avenue. Enjoy a roasted elote (corn) or papa al horno (roasted potato) at this Mexican-themed restaurant.



Location: 1301 Grand Ave., Unit 1, Phoenix

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fry Bread House is known for its Tohono O’odham food traditions of red chili beef, large flour tortillas, and frybread. The native lands stretch south from the U.S.–Mexican border and into central Phoenix, so common Mexican dishes are also on their menu, like menudo and tamales.



Location: 4545 N 7th Ave., Phoenix

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Chef’s Table Pizza on Netflix featured Pizzeria Bianco in downtown Phoenix. With house-made mozzarella and a next-door bar, this place serves an experience.



Location: 623 E Adams St., Phoenix

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: closed

Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network goes across the country trying new food and reviewing restaurants. A number of Arizona locations have been featured on the show.

Matt’s Big Breakfast uses natural ingredients in all its breakfast foods. For example, cage-free eggs, grain-fed pork, and organic produce. It has been open since 2004, and this restaurant has only grown in popularity over the years.



Location: 825 N 1st St., Phoenix

Hours: Every day from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The restaurant, Barrio Café, highlights Mexican-American culture. Some classic menu items are Cochinita Pibil and Chiles en Nogada. Enjoy dinner with live music from Thursday to Saturday nights!



Location: 2814 N 16th St. #1205, Phoenix

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mondays: closed

La Piazza Al Forno bakes its pizzas in a wood-fired brick oven. Apart from pizza, they serve a variety of paninis, salads, and cocktails



Location: 5803 W Glendale Ave., Glendale

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.;

Sunday – Tuesday: closed

Located in Tempe, Curry Corner was established in 2000. This eatery is fast food using fresh and healthy ingredients. Their menu ranges from traditional curry dishes to family recipes.



Location: 1212 E Apache Blvd., Tempe

Hours: Every day from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

DeFalco’s Italian Eatery and Grocery not only sells a variety of meats, cheeses, and homemade pasta, but also food they handcraft. Their dough and sauces are made from scratch and dishes are DeFalco family recipes.



Location: 2334 N Scottsdale Rd, a133, Scottsdale

Hours: Monday -Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Slanted Rice, a Vietnamese bistro restaurant, mixes modern and traditional Vietnamese food. Traditional dishes served include, pho noodle soup, spring rolls, and crispy rice clay pots.

