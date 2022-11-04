Four Arizona restaurants to be featured on Netflix’s new season of ‘Taco Chronicles’

PHOENIX, AZ — Netflix released the trailer for ‘Season 3: Cross the Border’ of Taco Chronicles and the Valley should get excited- four Arizona restaurants will be featured!

Hallie Davison, the executive producer & director of the series Taco Chronicles, confirms to ABC15 that the Valley restaurants Taco Boy’s, Tacos Chiwas, Bacanora and Fry Bread House are the featured businesses.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

The first season of Taco Chronicles aired back in 2019 and the third season will be released later this month; it promises to be different from the other seasons as Netflix ‘crossed the border’ for these episodes.

“I think acknowledging how tacos drive or swim amongst all of these options that you have in the U.S. where it’s a melting pot of cultures, it’s, I think, deemed necessary,” said Pablo Cruz, creator & executive producer of the series Taco Chronicles.

ARIZONA

The executive producer of the series says the season itself is an homage to the people that make the tacos.

“It’s the characters behind the tacos, that make the tacos happen- it’s the taqueros. It’s an homage to taqueros, at the end this is what it’s all about, ” said Cruz.

One of the episodes in the third season will feature the four Arizona restaurants and will showcase the “flavors” of our state.

“There’s a uniqueness of native American flavors, the Mexican flavors… the proximity to the border, it’s unique. It’s not California, it’s not Texas and to me that is what makes Arizona special- it has its own universe that I think that we capture very well in the show," said Cruz.

SEASON 3: CROSS THE BORDER

“Now we’re in the U.S. and because we’re in the U.S., we’re going to see different stuff and the way that we present the tacos, which are the main characters in the show. It’s very particular,” said Cruz in an interview with ABC15.

The new season will be released on November 23, 2022. If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out these restaurants, Cruz advises that you do so as soon as possible.

“If I am someone who is living in Arizona [and] knows any of these places… I say go eat as much as you can before the show comes out,” Cruz said. “These taquerías for sure are special.”

Cruz tells ABC15 that businesses that have been featured in past seasons may have had “quick lines." But after being showcased on Netflix, the wait times for the tacos in those establishments changed drastically.

IF YOU GO