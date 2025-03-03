Arizona doctor recalls living out her red carpet Oscars fantasy

"This was one of those weird moments where what I do in my day job kind of turned into something that allowed me to experience something in a once-in-a-lifetime way." - Dr. Rachna Shroff

From the hospital to Hollywood - It may seem like something out of a movie, but it was real life for one Arizona doctor who got to attend the 2014 Oscars ceremony!

Dr. Rachna Shroff is a medical oncologist. The Arizona native works at the University of Arizona Cancer Center in Tucson, where every single day, she is giving people living with cancer hope; helping her patients - or anyone who needs - is truly her passion - and it turns out, her big heart and compassion would land her a ticket to Hollywood's biggest night.

As a leading medical oncologist, Dr. Rachna Shroff plays a starring role in the lives of her patients, although she gives them the real credit.

"When my patients say thank you so much, it's wonderful, but this is what we are here for," Dr. Shroff explains. "This is our job. I tell my patients all the time that they are doing the hard work. I'm just writing the chemo orders, but they are the ones taking the chemo. That, to me, is so much more tremendous and inspiring and shows such an incredible amount of courage and will and fortitude."

In addition to caring for patients,Dr. Shroff is also the Interim Clinical Affairs Director at the University of Arizona as well as Associate Director of Clinical Investigations, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, and a professor at the UofA College of Medicine.

"In the healthcare space in particular, people can really rise, and we all take a Hippocratic oath, and we take that very seriously."

But something Dr. Shroff doesn't take so seriously is herself!

"I jokingly say I love pop culture and I have this whole thing with celebrities," she explains. "For me, that means going to see Taylor Swift or throwing parties or taking pop culture quizzes."

In fact, Dr. Shroff threw a "45 and Fearless" birthday party last Spring in honor of Taylor Swift - and went to see the singer in Paris along with her bestie.

But what Dr. Shroff didn't realize is that these two worlds - healthcare and Hollywood - would soon collide in a truly unique way!

While Dr. Shroff was working at a hospital in Texas, an acquaintance reached out to see if she could help get someone an appointment. Dr. Shroff explains it's a common occurrence, and realizing that time was likely of the essence, she definitely wanted to help and was able to assist the patient get an appointment.

On the day of the appointment, the patient and their partner wanted to meet Dr. Shroff to thank her in person - and after realizing what a pop culture connoisseur she was, they made her an offer she could not refuse.

"It was the most surreal experience!"

What Dr. Shroff didn't realize when she helped them book the appointment was that the partner of the patient had worked in the film industry for years, doing visual effects for big-time movies like Star Wars. The couple even offered to take Dr. Shroff to the 2014 Oscars!

"I incredulously asked, 'Are you serious?!'"

But they were - and then began the serious planning!

Dr. Shroff knew she would need a special dress for the occasion. Thankfully, she knew just what to wear - a bright yellow sari she had worn to her younger sister's wedding that was custom-made for her in India.

For Dr. Shroff, it was not only the perfect way to stand out, but it was also an ode to her Indian heritage.

"I absolutely loved the idea of representing my culture and showing the beauty of it, at least in a fashion sense."

But it wasn't just a fun night for Dr. Shroff and her husband; her friends and family from all over got to spot her on television before and even during the show.

"All of our friends kept seeing us on TV during the Red Carpet Special," Dr. Shroff explains.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti asked if she felt like a celebrity, to which she jokingly replied, "No! I felt like such an imposter!"

In what can only be described as a Whack-A-Mole of Hollywood A-listers, Dr. Shroff says she saw big-time stars like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Biel, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, and Han Solo himself - Harrison Ford!

But perhaps the high note of the evening was seeing Idina Menzel bring down the house when she sang, "Let it Go" from the movie, Frozen.

"The mom in me...I get very emotional sometimes," Dr. Shroff explains. "She is singing, 'Let it Go,' and it's bringing goosebumps to me, and I start crying because I miss my little girl...and literally, my friends are texting me, and I don't realize and they're saying, 'For the love of God, get it together! You're on national television. Stop crying!'"

But more than anything, it was the life lesson Dr. Shroff carries with her from that night, worth its weight in Oscars gold.

"I learn from my patients...It is a constant reminder for me to never take anything for granted and to just really celebrate and live life to the fullest."