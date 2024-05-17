Your guide to the 2024 Phoenix Fan Fusion at the Convention Center

PHOENIX — You may see people walking around Downtown Phoenix in costumes this month… Phoenix Fan Fusion is happening at the Convention Center!

Here’s what’s in store at this year’s massive event.

“We have so many celebrities this year, we have so many comic book authors […] and we have a lot of other programs going on that are the first of its kind,” said Brandon LaVorgna, spokesperson for Phoenix Fan Fusion, in an interview with ABC15.

Some of the attractions at the convention include a gaming hall, celebrity panels, kid activity rooms, ‘cosplay roasts,’ an ‘arcade oasis’ where you can play and enter tournaments, dance parties, and more.

With so much to do, having a game plan before the three-day event is highly recommended.

“Every room, every part of the convention center has its own established […] identity. So, we have a specific spot for our guests and visitors. We have spots for the board games and multiverse idols and things like that, go to our website, look at the map. Again, it's so much to ingest. You're better off just looking at that map and just having that on your phone because you will get lost because you're just going to be so entrenched in everything going on. You're [going] think you're in one place, but you're really on the other side of the building,” said LaVorgna.

According to LaVorgna, the app for Phoenix Fan Fusion “lets you put your schedule together and allows you to see which room you need to be in...”

You can click here to check out the map for the massive event.

IF YOU GO



Event dates: May 24-26.

Hours of operation for events and activities located in the Ballrooms 120, 301, First Floor and Second Floor Meeting Rooms 101-232:

Friday from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday from 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Badge redemption station hours:

Friday 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Click here for the special hours of the entrances, exhibits, and the full event schedule- click here.



Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N Third Street]

Cost:

“It's a very family-friendly event too, which is awesome because we know people are always trying to save some money. The great thing about this year, kids up to 12, get in for free. So, if you're a family of three or four you can save a lot of money. Single Day tickets are as cheap as $39,” said LaVorgna. Single Day or Full Weekend passes vary, click here for the full breakdown. Children ages 12 and younger get free general admission.



The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Phoenix Fan Fusion is featured in minute 12 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.