May events: Got Sole, Phoenix Fan Fusion, Electrify Expo, Avondale Fiesta, 5 de Mayo and more

PHOENIX — There's plenty of things to do across the Valley this May!

AVONDALE FIESTA



When: Saturday, May 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Old Town Avondale on Historic Western Avenue [351 E Western Avenue]

Cost: Free general admission.

CINCO DE MAYO PHOENIX FESTIVAL

This Valley event is closing streets in downtown Phoenix to celebrate 31 years of Mexican culture and tradition.



When: Sunday, May 5, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: In Downtown Phoenix [On Washington St. between 1st Avenue and 6th Avenue].

Cost for general admission: $5 before 5 p.m. and $10 after 5 p.m. Children ages 10 & under receive free admission.

MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO

Continue the Cinco de Mayo celebration with Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández! The international mariachi band returns to Phoenix with a tribute to some of the greatest artists of Mexico.



When: Sunday, May 5- performance starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St]

Cost: tickets start at $30

A MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT "AMOR ETERNO"

Celebrate mom with music as the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 'Amor Eterno' a mariachi concert.!



When: Saturday, May 11

VIP Experience: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Performance starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory [One East Main St.]

Cost: tickets range from $48 to $68.

ELECTRIFY EXPO



When: May 4 and 5 from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale

Cost: General Admission is $20 and there are family deals available at electrifyexpo.com

GOT SOLE



When: Saturday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St]

Cost: VIP $35, General Admission $25, click here for more information on the vendor table(s) at the event.

PHOENIX FAN FUSION



When: May 24-26

Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N Third Street]

Cost: Single Day or Full Weekend passes vary, click here for the full breakdown. Children ages 12 and younger get free general admission.

MCCORMICK-STILLMAN RAILROAD PARK

A $13 million project is underway at this family Scottsdale destination.

DWL Architects for the renderings| ABC15 A multi-million-dollar project is in the works at Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park; here's what it will look like.

The improvements have been in the works since 2017, according to the city. The improvements for the park include the following:



The new plaza entry that’ll be constructed next to Stillman Station.

A new building called “The Roundhouse” is set to be a 10,000-square-foot building that will feature an indoor play structure in the shape of a train.

New restrooms.

A 5,000-square-foot splash pad play area.

Read more about this multi-million-dollar project right here.

ADAPTIVE STREETS PROJECT

A group of local artists has been working to make Tempe not only a safer place for bicyclists and drivers but a more beautiful one.

According to Tempe officials, studies show that beautifying the community helps create a stronger sense of community and contributes to lower driving speeds through the neighborhoods.

Local artists using art to create more beautiful, safer Tempe streets

ABC15 talked with city leaders and one of the artists bringing the streets to life through art. Hear from them in the video player above.

RANDY’S DONUTS

A Los Angeles staple is now here in Arizona! Grab a treat from Randy’s Donuts open near 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. If you don't live close, don't worry… there are plans to expand here in the Valley!

“[We’re] currently working on locations in Chandler, working on a location in Gilbert. And so very, very excited about the potential of those two locations,” confirmed Padilla to ABC15, who added that these two storefronts could open later this year.

