WATCH: Local artists using art to create more beautiful, safer Tempe streets

The street project is improving intersections and bike lanes throughout the city
A group of local artists has been working to make Tempe not only a safer place for bicyclists and drivers but a more beautiful one. The city's Adaptive Streets Project aims to perform major facelifts on intersections and bike lanes, including adding murals to the areas. The program, which has been in the works for several years, is a low-cost strategy for the city to make improvements that can be “implemented quickly.”
adaptive streets tempe painting
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 21:29:06-04

TEMPE, AZ — A group of local artists has been working to make Tempe not only a safer place for bicyclists and drivers but a more beautiful one.

The city's Adaptive Streets Project aims to perform major facelifts on intersections and bike lanes, including adding murals to the areas.

The program, which has been in the works for several years, is a low-cost strategy for the city to make improvements that can be “implemented quickly.”

According to Tempe officials, studies show that beautifying the community helps create a stronger sense of community and also contributes to lower driving speeds through the neighborhoods.

ABC15 talked with city leaders and one of the artists bringing the streets to life through art. Hear from them in the video player above.

For more information on the projects, click here.

