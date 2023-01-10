Your guide to the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open and Coors Light Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready to par-tee! The Waste Management Phoenix Open a.k.a. ‘The People's Open’ will be held Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road].

A few more of the best players in the world are officially headed to TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This round of commitments includes Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood. Are you excited? We’re getting pretty excited.https://t.co/h2H6mmYBG3 pic.twitter.com/Jd4V4Ip6Wy — WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) January 5, 2023

Some of the players that have committed to the WM Phoenix Open include: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns.

Here’s some key information regarding the golf event, the Coors Light Birds Nest and the Concert in the Coliseum!

TICKETS/DEALS

Ford Free Days: Everyone can get in for free on February 6 and 7.

Kids 15 and under get free admission every day when accompanied by an adult.

All active first responders, veterans, and retired military service member can get in for free each day. You are limited to two free tickets [one for you and a guest] and you must register online.

General admission on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday is $50.

General admission on Friday and Saturday is $75.

The ‘Weekly Sponsor Package’ [includes four badges and one general parking pass] is $850.

Albertsons / Safeway promotion; when the deal becomes available the entry code to obtain discounted tickets can be found on your Albertsons or Safeway receipt, according to event officials.

*The video in the player showcases how the city of Scottsdale is preparing for ‘Phoenix Open’ and other key events in the Valley.

PARKING

Ride Share pick up is located at the WestWorld location.

According to event officials, parking (with shuttle access to the tournament gates) is free.

Here’s where the parking lots are:

Lot W (WestWorld of Scottsdale)



The free shuttles operate Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lot H (Hayden/Mayo):



The free shuttles operate Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. -Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lot SRF (SALT RIVER FIELDS)



The free shuttles run only from Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST

The four-day [Feb. 8 – 11] concert series event will be held at Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 [82nd St. and Bell Road].

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Wednesday start at $75 and can be purchased online.

VIP tickets start at $240 and can be purchased online.

Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane will perform Wednesday, February 8. Country star Jason Aldean will perform on Thursday, February 9 with special guest MacKenzie Porter. Machine Gun Kelly will headline Friday, February 10. ‘The Chainsmokers’ will close out the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.



‘CONCERT IN THE COLISEUM'