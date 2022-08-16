2023 Coors Light Birds Nest: The Chainsmokers to headline Saturday night

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Chainsmokers will close out the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, officials announced Tuesday.

The four-day concert series event will be held at Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 [82nd St. and Bell Road].

According to a press release, The Chainsmokers along with special guest Gryffin will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“The Chainsmokers put on an electric show at the Coors Light Birds Nest back in 2019, we are excited to have them back again for a second time,” said Pat Williams, Tournament Chairman for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open in a press release. “This is just the first of four big name artists and performers we plan on hosting here this year, we can’t wait to unveil the rest of the lineup in the coming months.”

IF YOU GO

The Coors Light Birds Nest runs from Feb. 8 – 11, 2023.

Event officials say doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for The Chainsmokers & Gryffin show vary.



General admission ranges from $75- $100+ fees

VIP Saturday admissions range from $275- $325+ fees

Tickets for this show are now on sale and can be purchased right here.

The Phoenix Open, also known as "The People's Open" will take place from Feb. 6-12, 2023 at TPC Scottsdale.

