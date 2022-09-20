Machine Gun Kelly performing Friday night at 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Modern-day rockstar Machine Gun Kelly is heading to the Birds Nest!

Organizers for the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest have announced another headliner for the four-night music festival to coincide with the WM Phoenix Open week this February.

Machine Gun Kelly will headline Friday, February 10.

It was previously announced that country music star Jason Aldean will headline the show on Thursday (Feb 9) and The Chainsmokers will close out the event on Saturday (Feb 11). A headliner for Wednesday's opening night hasn't been announced.

New this year, you can buy a four-day music package to include admission to all four nights. The general admission four-day pass sells for $330 and four-day VIP passes cost $1,100.

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

The Coors Light Birds Nest will be located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

The Coors Light Birds Nest doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with its expanded outdoor patio area that will feature more live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and various food and beverage offerings. The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000 square foot tent at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night, with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly is an atomic force in music, entertainment, film and fashion. In 2020, the Cleveland, Ohio native eclipsed genre expectations releasing a Rock/Pop Punk album, the widely acclaimed Tickets to My Downfall. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. Tickets to My Downfall landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart and spawned two No. 1 songs on the alternative side with "bloody valentine" and "my ex’s best friend," which both went platinum.