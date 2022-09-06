Country star Jason Aldean to headline 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest on Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Country star Jason Aldean is headlining the second day of the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest.

Aldean is scheduled to perform on Thursday, February 9 with special guest MacKenzie Porter.

The four-night concert kicks off on Wednesday, February 8, and continues through Saturday night during the WM Phoenix Open week.

BIG NEWS! @Jason_Aldean will be headlining Thursday Night (Feb. 9) of the @CoorsLight Birds Nest with special guest, @MacKenziePMusic! Get your tickets now, the early bird avoids dynamic pricing increases!



Visit https://t.co/KHe3fLsCkw!#BirdsNestPhx at #thepeoplesopen pic.twitter.com/3TNiEegHoj — BirdsNestPhoenixOpen (@BirdsNestPhx) September 6, 2022

Earlier it was announced The Chainsmokers will close out the Coors Light Birds Nest on February 11 along with special guest Gryffin.

The remaining lineup will be announced as more artists are confirmed.

New this year, you can buy a four-day music package to include admission to all four nights. The general admission four-day pass sells for $330 and four-day VIP passes cost $1,100.

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

The Coors Light Birds Nest will be located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

The Coors Light Birds Nest doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with its expanded outdoor patio area that will feature more live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and various food and beverage offerings. The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000 square foot tent at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night, with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.