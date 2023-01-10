WM Phoenix Open announces players for the Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament

SCOTTSDALE — WM Phoenix Open officials with the tournament released Tuesday evening the first round of celebrities playing in the Annexus Pro-Am tournament. Michael Phelps, Albert Pujols, and Emmitt Smith have reportedly committed to appear in the celebrity/athlete tournament.

“The Annexus Pro-Am is a highly-anticipated event for our fans every year, and we have high expectations of world-class celebrities and athletes making a special appearance with the Super Bowl in town,” said Pat Williams, 2023 Tournament Chairman, in a press release sent to ABC15.

Tee times for the Annexus Pro-Am players will range from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

‘The People's Open’ will be held Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know about the deals and ticket prices for the WM Phoenix Open:

Ford Free Days: Everyone can get in for free on February 6 and 7.

Kids 15 and under get free admission every day when accompanied by an adult.

All active first responders, veterans, and retired military service members can get in for free each day. You are limited to two free tickets [one for you and a guest] and you must register online.

General admission on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday is $50.

General admission on Friday and Saturday is $75.

The ‘Weekly Sponsor Package’ [includes four badges and one general parking pass] is $850.

Albertsons / Safeway promotion; when the deal becomes available the entry code to obtain discounted tickets can be found on your Albertsons or Safeway receipt, according to event officials.



