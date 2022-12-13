Watch Now
Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane added to 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest lineup

Machine Gun Kelly, Jason Aldean, and The Chainsmokers also performing
Dustin Lynch
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Dustin Lynch performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Dustin Lynch
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 12:28:04-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane have been added to the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest lineup!

The three country artists will perform Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for the first night of the four-day festival.

The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jason Aldean are also headlining other nights of the festival.

IF YOU GO:

The Coors Light Birds Nest runs from Feb. 8 – 11, 2023.

Event officials say doors will open at 3:30 p.m. each day with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Wednesday start at $75 and can be purchased online.

VIP tickets start at $240 and can be purchased online.

