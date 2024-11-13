Watch Now
Your guide to November Nights at Chase Field: check set times, tickets, parking and more

The one-day music festival will feature Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, and more
PHOENIX — Chase Field is ready to rock this weekend with ‘November Nights!’ The one-day music festival at the ballpark will feature the following bands: Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

“It's an all-ages show […] this is a great event if you want to bring your family out,” said Michael Hilburn, Vice President of Event Development & Operations, to ABC15. “The concert itself will be taking place on a main [...] festival stage out in [the] center field. So, there will be a stage set up in [the] center field, seating on the floor- those tickets are available. There's a pit up front, as well as seated tickets on the floor, and then seating throughout […] all levels of the ballpark as well.”

Here’s your full guide to the inaugural event:

According to Chase Field, here’s what the set times are:

  • Event date: Saturday, November 16.
  • Noon – Doors open
  • 12:45 p.m.- DJ Z-Trip & Friends
  • 1:30 p.m.- Violent Femmes
  • 2:50 p.m.- The Head and the Heart
  • 4:15 p.m. – Rebelution
  • 6 p.m.- Third Eye Blind
  • 7:45 p.m.- Sublime
  • 9:45 p.m.- Weezer
  • Event venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

Keep this in mind: “We are allowing reentry until 7 p.m. so if you want to come in, you know, check out a band and then come back a little bit later, that's totally cool. But there will be […] tons of food and drink available inside the ballpark [and] lots of things to do in between those sets,” said Hilburn.

Chase Field will have specialty food items available for November Nights.

Ticket information for the music fest is as follows:

  • Individual Tickets start at $40.  
  • There are threeVIP ticket options: Sonoran Sunset, Snakes & Serenades, and Summer Fall.
  • Suitesare also available for the event.
  • Tickets are on sale at NovemberNights.com

    ParkWhiz has several parking options for the Chase Field event.

    • You can book your parking spot ahead of time with spots as close as the parking garage and 3rd. Street and Jefferson to the cheapest parking spots starting at $8. You can check out all the options available to book in advance, right here.
