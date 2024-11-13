Your guide to November Nights at Chase Field: check set times, tickets, parking and more

PHOENIX — Chase Field is ready to rock this weekend with ‘November Nights!’ The one-day music festival at the ballpark will feature the following bands: Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip & Friends.

“It's an all-ages show […] this is a great event if you want to bring your family out,” said Michael Hilburn, Vice President of Event Development & Operations, to ABC15. “The concert itself will be taking place on a main [...] festival stage out in [the] center field. So, there will be a stage set up in [the] center field, seating on the floor- those tickets are available. There's a pit up front, as well as seated tickets on the floor, and then seating throughout […] all levels of the ballpark as well.”

Here’s your full guide to the inaugural event:

According to Chase Field, here’s what the set times are:



Event date: Saturday, November 16.

Noon – Doors open

12:45 p.m.- DJ Z-Trip & Friends

1:30 p.m.- Violent Femmes

2:50 p.m.- The Head and the Heart

4:15 p.m. – Rebelution

6 p.m.- Third Eye Blind

7:45 p.m.- Sublime

9:45 p.m.- Weezer

Event venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

Keep this in mind: “We are allowing reentry until 7 p.m. so if you want to come in, you know, check out a band and then come back a little bit later, that's totally cool. But there will be […] tons of food and drink available inside the ballpark [and] lots of things to do in between those sets,” said Hilburn.

Chase Field will have specialty food items available for November Nights.

Which of the three are you most excited to try at November Nights?



Reply with 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬, or 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐞 and tag a friend you'd share it with to enter to win a pair of floor seats to the fest! https://t.co/iCY1Ch0JIB — Chase Field (@ChaseField) October 23, 2024

Ticket information for the music fest is as follows:



Individual Tickets start at $40.

There are threeVIP ticket options: Sonoran Sunset, Snakes & Serenades, and Summer Fall.

Suitesare also available for the event.

Tickets are on sale at NovemberNights.com

Treat yourself like the VIP you are. 😉



A limited number of VIP packages are still available for the first-ever November Nights music festival! Get yours at https://t.co/0exzcx0w2J. pic.twitter.com/GjYBDK4gjQ — Chase Field (@ChaseField) November 4, 2024

ParkWhiz has several parking options for the Chase Field event.