World of Illumination opens two drive-thru holiday light displays in the Valley

Light up your holiday from the comfort of your warm vehicle
Zack Perry
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 13, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Buckle up for this cosmic sleigh ride! World of Illumination is the largest drive-thru Christmas light display in Arizona.

With locations in Tempe and Glendale, you get twice the number of chances to light up your holiday all from the comfort of your warm vehicle.

“It's a fully immersive audio-visual, festive drive-through experience that's out of this world,” said Hollie Marron, a spokesperson for World of Illumination. “There's over a million lights that are perfectly synchronized to contemporary and classic holiday music. There's something for everyone."

Each holiday display features over a million lights and six immersive tunnels. The Tempe location takes you through the stratosphere to outer space.

"Each light can do 16 million different shades of color. So you can just imagine how long it takes the team to perfectly synchronize it to the music,” said Marron. “There's 13 miles of cable, so if you think it's hard putting up your holiday lights, you should come down and help us here."

Admission starts around $40 and it only takes one ticket per vehicle, so pile in your family and friends to see the holiday lights.

Check out World of Illumination at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium from now until December 31.

Click here for more information.

