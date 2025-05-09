Where to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Valley

PHOENIX — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. From free festivals to special events, here’s how you can celebrate.

PHOENIX ART MUSEUM

The Valley Museum has the art of Asia collections that showcase the history from India and Iran to China and Japan.



Address: 1625 North Central Ave.

CHANDLER MUSEUM

This East Valley cultural center features an exhibit titled “Gaman: Enduring Japanese American Internment at Gila River.” According to the city of Chandler, the exhibit highlights “how the Japanese value gaman—enduring the seemingly impossible with patience and dignity—guided these American citizens’ experience of loss and incarceration in the Arizona desert.” The special installation at the museum is available until January 26, 2026.



Address: 300 S. Chandler Village Drive

FILM FESTIVAL

The OCA Greater Phoenix is hosting a Film Festival at Harkins Theatres in Scottsdale! The movie lineup includes Check Please, Koi, and Making Waves: The Rise of Asian America.



The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10.

Where to go: Harkins Theatres Camelview at Fashion Square 14 [7014 E Camelback Rd].



D-BACKS ASIAN HERITAGE CELEBRATION SERIES



Japanese Heritage Celebration on Thursday, May 8.

Chinese Heritage Celebration on Saturday, May 31.

Filipino Heritage Celebration on Tuesday, June 10.

NIGHT MARKET

This free monthly night market showcases local food vendors, anime, and Asian food.



Saturday, May 10, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1920 W Broadway Rd in Mesa.

THE JAPANESE FRIENDSHIP GARDEN OF PHOENIX

This place will transport you to the country of Japan with its nature trails, plant life, and numerous waterfalls.

Get lost in nature at The Japanese Friendship Garden in downtown Phoenix

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N 3rd Ave] has several events that will immerse you in the Japanese culture, such as its:



Obon in the Garden 2025

Cool Nihongo

Chanoyu - Experience the Way of the Tea

More events and information about this destination can be found here.

Events to keep in mind for next year:

