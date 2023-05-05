Valley artist teams up with Suns on t-shirt for Asian American Pacific Islander Month

PHOENIX — A Valley artist is using his talents to put a spotlight on Asian American Pacific Islander Month.

“I’ve liked art since I was a kid, since five years old, six years old,” said Gori Bautista.

If this emerging Filipino artist could tell his younger self about his latest partnership, he probably wouldn't believe it.

“I almost cried because it’s one of my dream collaborations,” said Bautista.

His nickname growing up was Gorilla, something that would become his muse for his art over the years. He has created dozens of murals on walls and canvases all over the world. He eventually formed a match made in heaven when he was approached recently by the Phoenix Suns and asked to design a T-shirt in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“It’s kind of like destiny or something for me, I think this is for me,” he said.

When Bautista moved to the US in 2017, the long-time NBA fan immediately embraced the hometown team thanks to his love for Devin Booker.

“I said to myself, I’m gonna be a Suns fan for life,” said Bautista with a laugh. “I just love his game and passion.”

The organization quickly became a fan of his talents as well. Over three months he crafted his design — an image of a mighty gorilla adorned in a Booker jersey, sitting atop a throne of fire, rim in hand. The sneakers the gorilla is wearing are found in a picture of his favorite player too.

While this is just the beginning of his journey, it’s one he’s reflecting on already, offering these words to those that look like him.

"All I can say, for all the young artists and to those who are just getting started, just do whatever makes you happy and believe in yourself,” said Bautista. “Just keep dreaming, you never know where it will take you.”

Bautista's T-shirt design is now available online or at the Suns team shop. To check out more of his work, click here.