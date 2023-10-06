What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | October 6-8

PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 6-8, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL- The Phoenix Theatre Company is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor
- When: Now- October 29.
- Where: 1825 N Central Ave in Phoenix
- Ticket information can be found here.
- Info: The story of Tiananmen is the story of human connection, love in unexpected places, and hope. The musical shines light on an event clouded with anonymity and reminds the audience “that the want for a better and fairer future is timeless, universal, and always urgent.”
When: Now - October 29
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $15 General Admission
Info: The Arizona State Fair is back! Enjoy the rides, food, games, and more from now until October 29.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Row, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free
Info: Happy First Friday! This art festival will take over downtown Phoenix and feature local food and drink vendors, artists, shopping, and more.
The 62nd Annual Phoenix Greek Festival
When: October 6 - 8
Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Phoenix
Cost: $5 General Admission
Info: Opa! Enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of Greece! The Phoenix Greek Festival runs this weekend at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical
When: October 6 - October 29
Where: Valley Youth Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Info: Back by popular demand, and based on the wildly popular books and animated special, Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm.
Trey Kennedy at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Info: Comedian Trey Kennedy is coming to the Valley! He will be performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night at 7 p.m.
And I Love Her: The Beatles Reimagined at The Phoenix Symphony
When: October 6 - 8
Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Info: “The Beatles Reimagined“ is the ultimate Beatles concert for the ultimate Beatles fan. Conducted by Steve Hackman, this is a “reimagination” of the Beatles music, with musical themes and ideas across different genres including classical and jazz.
When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Civic Center
Cost: $20 General Admission
Info: Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein to celebrate the Gilbert Oktoberfest. Kicking off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and refreshing Bavarian suds from some of Gilbert’s finest local craft breweries and other traditional beers. Guests will enjoy many crowd favorites including; traditional polka music, brat eating contest, stein holding competition and live music.
Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival
When: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Where: Martin Auto Museum, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $18
Info: Get your taste buds ready! The Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival begins Saturday at the Marin Auto Museum in Glendale. Tickets start around $18.
The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $48
Info: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition. The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival creates a music and dance experience rich and vibrant in the history of Mexico.
When: October 7 - 8
Where: Heritage Plaza, Phoenix
Cost: $15 for one day | $25 for two days
Info: Taste of Japan is coming to Arizona! Bringing all of your favorite Japanese foods, Japanese pop culture, Anime, cosplay, entertainment, merchandise and more.
When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: $30 admission
Info: Need some new kicks? Sneaker Con is returning to Phoenix this weekend with the hottest shoes, streetwear, and much more. Check it out for $30 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Fall exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum
When: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Mesa Contemporary Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Info: Mesa Contemporary Art Museum is celebrating the opening of three new exhibits this weekend. Get a sneak peek on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with musical entertainment, drinks, and more. Admission is free to the museum.
The All-American Rejects at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: $25 General Admission
Info: The All-American Rejects are coming to Phoenix this weekend! The band is bringing its We Hot All-American Summer Tour to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway
When: October 7 - 8
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: $120 Single Day Passes
Info: Dance beneath the Sonoran Skies at Goldrush October 7 & 8 at Phoenix Raceway! Enjoy multiple festival stages, art cars, activations, and many more.
When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix, Tempe
Cost: $7 Admission
Info: The Phoenix Psychic Festival is a special day of readings, revelations, and renewal. You’ll also find card readers, psychic mediums, shamans, and more.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $26
Info: The Arizona Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: $29.50 General Admission
Info: Owl City is coming to Phoenix! The band will play Sunday night at 8 p.m. at The Van Buren.