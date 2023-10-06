What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | October 6-8

PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 6-8, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

When: Now- October 29.

Where: 1825 N Central Ave in Phoenix

Ticket information can be found here.

Info: The story of Tiananmen is the story of human connection, love in unexpected places, and hope. The musical shines light on an event clouded with anonymity and reminds the audience “that the want for a better and fairer future is timeless, universal, and always urgent.”

Arizona State Fair

When: Now - October 29

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $15 General Admission

Info: The Arizona State Fair is back! Enjoy the rides, food, games, and more from now until October 29.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Row, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

Info: Happy First Friday! This art festival will take over downtown Phoenix and feature local food and drink vendors, artists, shopping, and more.

The 62nd Annual Phoenix Greek Festival

When: October 6 - 8

Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Phoenix

Cost: $5 General Admission

Info: Opa! Enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of Greece! The Phoenix Greek Festival runs this weekend at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical

When: October 6 - October 29

Where: Valley Youth Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Info: Back by popular demand, and based on the wildly popular books and animated special, Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm.

Trey Kennedy at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Info: Comedian Trey Kennedy is coming to the Valley! He will be performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night at 7 p.m.

And I Love Her: The Beatles Reimagined at The Phoenix Symphony

When: October 6 - 8

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Info: “The Beatles Reimagined“ is the ultimate Beatles concert for the ultimate Beatles fan. Conducted by Steve Hackman, this is a “reimagination” of the Beatles music, with musical themes and ideas across different genres including classical and jazz.

Gilbert Oktoberfest

When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Civic Center

Cost: $20 General Admission

Info: Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein to celebrate the Gilbert Oktoberfest. Kicking off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and refreshing Bavarian suds from some of Gilbert’s finest local craft breweries and other traditional beers. Guests will enjoy many crowd favorites including; traditional polka music, brat eating contest, stein holding competition and live music.

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

When: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Where: Martin Auto Museum, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $18

Info: Get your taste buds ready! The Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival begins Saturday at the Marin Auto Museum in Glendale. Tickets start around $18.

The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Info: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition. The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival creates a music and dance experience rich and vibrant in the history of Mexico.

Taste of Japan

When: October 7 - 8

Where: Heritage Plaza, Phoenix

Cost: $15 for one day | $25 for two days

Info: Taste of Japan is coming to Arizona! Bringing all of your favorite Japanese foods, Japanese pop culture, Anime, cosplay, entertainment, merchandise and more.

Sneaker Con Phoenix 2023

When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: $30 admission

Info: Need some new kicks? Sneaker Con is returning to Phoenix this weekend with the hottest shoes, streetwear, and much more. Check it out for $30 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Fall exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum

When: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mesa Contemporary Art Museum

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Mesa Contemporary Art Museum is celebrating the opening of three new exhibits this weekend. Get a sneak peek on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with musical entertainment, drinks, and more. Admission is free to the museum.

The All-American Rejects at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: $25 General Admission

Info: The All-American Rejects are coming to Phoenix this weekend! The band is bringing its We Hot All-American Summer Tour to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway

When: October 7 - 8

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: $120 Single Day Passes

Info: Dance beneath the Sonoran Skies at Goldrush October 7 & 8 at Phoenix Raceway! Enjoy multiple festival stages, art cars, activations, and many more.

Phoenix Psychic Festival

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Phoenix, Tempe

Cost: $7 Admission

Info: The Phoenix Psychic Festival is a special day of readings, revelations, and renewal. You’ll also find card readers, psychic mediums, shamans, and more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Info: The Arizona Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Owl City at The Van Buren

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: $29.50 General Admission

Info: Owl City is coming to Phoenix! The band will play Sunday night at 8 p.m. at The Van Buren.