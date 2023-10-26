What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | October 27-29

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 27-29, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor
When: October 29
Where: Tempe Beach - 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready to join the festivities at YES Day for Autism, a fantastic community event hosted by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)!
Let's revel in the boundless potential when we unite for individuals with autism. Experience the wonders of an Autism Resource Fair, a jam-packed kid's zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and loads of other surprises! It's all coming your way for FREE on Sunday, October 29th, at the vibrant Tempe Beach Park. You won't want to miss this day of togetherness and jubilation. Secure your spot now at yesdayforautism.org.
Friday, October 27
Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $85
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona
When: Now - Oct. 29
Where: 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
Cost: $15 Admission
MORE | Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more
When: Oct. 26 - Oct. 29
Where: Symphony Hall at 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October
When: Now - Oct. 31
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
Cost: $15 Admission
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Oct. 27 - Oct. 29
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $22 Admission | $17 Children 12 and under
When: Now - Oct. 29
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa
Cost: $15 Admission
When: Now - Oct. 29
Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey
Cost: $19.50 Admission
When: Now - Oct. 31
Where: 6801 North 99th Ave., Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $27.99
LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley
Mesa International Film Festival
When: Oct. 26 - Oct. 29
Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center Park
Cost: $25 All-day Pass
Edén Muñoz at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, October 28
Haunted History of Phoenix Walking Tour
When: Now - Oct. 31
Where: At gate near Teeter House at 622 E Adams St., Phoenix
Cost: $25 Adults | $16 Children
83rd Annual Buckeye Halloween Celebration
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buckeye (6th St. Plaza & Monroe Ave.)
Cost: Click here for more information
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Free Admission
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Sunday, October 29
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $44