What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | October 27-29

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 27-29, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

YES Day for Autism!

When: October 29

Where: Tempe Beach - 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe

Cost: Free

Info: Get ready to join the festivities at YES Day for Autism, a fantastic community event hosted by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)!

Let's revel in the boundless potential when we unite for individuals with autism. Experience the wonders of an Autism Resource Fair, a jam-packed kid's zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and loads of other surprises! It's all coming your way for FREE on Sunday, October 29th, at the vibrant Tempe Beach Park. You won't want to miss this day of togetherness and jubilation. Secure your spot now at yesdayforautism.org.

Friday, October 27

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $85

Arizona State Fair

When: Now - Oct. 29

Where: 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

Cost: $15 Admission

Ballet Arizona: Juan Gabriel

When: Oct. 26 - Oct. 29

Where: Symphony Hall at 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Mother Nature’s Farm

When: Now - Oct. 31

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert

Cost: $15 Admission

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Oct. 27 - Oct. 29

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: $22 Admission | $17 Children 12 and under

Vertuccio Farms

When: Now - Oct. 29

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa

Cost: $15 Admission

Mortimer Farms

When: Now - Oct. 29

Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey

Cost: $19.50 Admission

Fear Farm

When: Now - Oct. 31

Where: 6801 North 99th Ave., Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $27.99

Mesa International Film Festival

When: Oct. 26 - Oct. 29

Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center Park

Cost: $25 All-day Pass

Edén Muñoz at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Saturday, October 28

Haunted History of Phoenix Walking Tour

When: Now - Oct. 31

Where: At gate near Teeter House at 622 E Adams St., Phoenix

Cost: $25 Adults | $16 Children

83rd Annual Buckeye Halloween Celebration

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Buckeye (6th St. Plaza & Monroe Ave.)

Cost: Click here for more information

Goodyear Fall Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark

Cost: Free Admission

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Sunday, October 29

Phx Art Family Fun Day

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free Admission

Phoenix Art Museum



Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $44



