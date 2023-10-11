LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley

PHOENIX — Some of the most fun fall festivities are back! Many Valley farms have pumpkin patches, small amusement rides, and corn mazes to celebrate the spooky season.

Here’s where to go to enjoy the season with the whole family:

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Sept. 30 - Oct. 29, 2023)



Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays, October 30, October 31)

Cost: $15 per person, Children 23 months and younger get in for free. Parking is free.

Keep this in mind: Tickets are purchased at the door.

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 4 - 29, 2023)



Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave. in Glendale

Cost: $17 each (children 1 & under free) or there’s the cash ONLY price of $15.

When:

Wednesday & Thursday, 1 - 8 p.m. Friday, 1 - 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday)



Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Sept. 29 - Oct. 29, 2023)



Where: 4011 S. Power Rd. in Mesa

Cost varies: Admission is $15 for their “fall festival”; pumpkins, food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs.

When:

Tuesday - Thursday, 3 - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Closed Monday



Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 23 - Oct. 31, 2023)



Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd. in Gilbert

When: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $15

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 5 - 29, 2023)



Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd. in Queen Creek

Cost: General admission is $25.95 per person, kids 2 years and younger get in for free. Admission cost doesn’t include train, food, pumpkins & haunted bus.

When:

Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday



Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 12 - Oct. 29, 2023)



Where: 19601 W Broadway Rd. in Buckeye

Cost: $9 per person (plus tax) or there’s a family pass (up to 5 people): that’s $40.

Admission includes the cotton field, sunflower field, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, tractor tire playground, and pedal carts.

When:

Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m. Friday, 3 - 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Fear Farm Haunted Corn Maze (Sept. 22 - Oct. 31)

