Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley

Ready for some fall fun? Schnepf Farms has been preparing its annual fall festival!
Fall Festivals.png
Posted at 4:45 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 07:45:02-04

PHOENIX — Some of the most fun fall festivities are back! Many Valley farms have pumpkin patches, small amusement rides, and corn mazes to celebrate the spooky season.

Here’s where to go to enjoy the season with the whole family:

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Sept. 30  - Oct. 29, 2023)

  • Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale
  • Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays, October 30, October 31)
  • Cost: $15 per person, Children 23 months and younger get in for free. Parking is free. 
  • Keep this in mind: Tickets are purchased at the door. 

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 4 - 29, 2023)

  • Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave. in Glendale
  • Cost: $17 each (children 1 & under free) or there’s the cash ONLY price of $15.
  • When:
    • Wednesday & Thursday, 1 - 8 p.m.
    • Friday, 1 - 10 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Sept. 29 - Oct. 29, 2023)

  • Where: 4011 S. Power Rd. in Mesa
  • Cost varies: Admission is $15 for their “fall festival”; pumpkins, food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs.
  • When:
    • Tuesday - Thursday, 3 - 9 p.m.
    • Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Sunday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Closed Monday

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 23 - Oct. 31, 2023)

  • Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd. in Gilbert
  • When: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Cost: $15

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 5 - 29, 2023)

  • Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd. in Queen Creek
  • Cost: General admission is $25.95 per person, kids 2 years and younger get in for free. Admission cost doesn’t include train, food, pumpkins & haunted bus.
  • See more ABC15 coverage of this year's event here
  • When:
    • Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 12 - Oct. 29, 2023)

  • Where: 19601 W Broadway Rd. in Buckeye
  • Cost: $9 per person (plus tax) or there’s a family pass (up to 5 people): that’s $40.
  • Admission includes the cotton field, sunflower field, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, tractor tire playground, and pedal carts.
  • When:
    • Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m.
    • Friday, 3 - 6 p.m. 
    • Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
    • Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.  

Fear Farm Haunted Corn Maze (Sept. 22 - Oct. 31)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football