LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley

PHOENIX — Some of the most fun fall festivities are back! Many Valley farms have pumpkin patches, small amusement rides, and corn mazes to celebrate the spooky season.
Here’s where to go to enjoy the season with the whole family:
MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Sept. 30 - Oct. 29, 2023)
- Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale
- Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays, October 30, October 31)
- Cost: $15 per person, Children 23 months and younger get in for free. Parking is free.
- Keep this in mind: Tickets are purchased at the door.
Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 4 - 29, 2023)
- Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave. in Glendale
- Cost: $17 each (children 1 & under free) or there’s the cash ONLY price of $15.
- When:
- Wednesday & Thursday, 1 - 8 p.m.
- Friday, 1 - 10 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Sept. 29 - Oct. 29, 2023)
- Where: 4011 S. Power Rd. in Mesa
- Cost varies: Admission is $15 for their “fall festival”; pumpkins, food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs.
- When:
- Tuesday - Thursday, 3 - 9 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Closed Monday
Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 23 - Oct. 31, 2023)
- Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd. in Gilbert
- When: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Cost: $15
Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 5 - 29, 2023)
- Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd. in Queen Creek
- Cost: General admission is $25.95 per person, kids 2 years and younger get in for free. Admission cost doesn’t include train, food, pumpkins & haunted bus.
- When:
- Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 12 - Oct. 29, 2023)
- Where: 19601 W Broadway Rd. in Buckeye
- Cost: $9 per person (plus tax) or there’s a family pass (up to 5 people): that’s $40.
- Admission includes the cotton field, sunflower field, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, tractor tire playground, and pedal carts.
- When:
- Thursday, 3 - 6 p.m.
- Friday, 3 - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Fear Farm Haunted Corn Maze (Sept. 22 - Oct. 31)
- Where: Fear Farm 6801 N. 99th Ave. in Glendale
- Cost: $27.99 + $10 for the maze. “Ticket prices are dynamic based on demand and subject to change without notice,” according to the website.
When: Open Tuesday - Sunday