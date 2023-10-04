Schnepf Farms kicks off Pumpkin & Chili Party, fall festival on Thursday

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A favorite Valley fall tradition is back! The Schnepf Farms Fall festival, the Pumpkin and Chili Party, kicks off Thursday and runs through the end of October.

It features everything from carnival rides to corn mazes, a spooky train ride and hay rides, a pumpkin patch, novelty shops, interactive farm displays and games, and much more.

Schnepf Farms preps for Pumpkin and Chili Party

The fall festival is their biggest event of the year and helps fund the bulk of the farm's operations for the entire year.

New this year is the Flying Farmer ride, which includes a look back at the Flying Farmer program that the Schnepf family was a part of. You’ll see old photos displayed and each plane is named after one of the participating Flying Farmer families.

The celebrity corn maze is also a main attraction and this year features country music star Reba McEntire’s likeness. You’ll get clues about the entertainer to help navigate the path and when you find the end, there’s a chance to enter to win a trip to Nashville and tickets to watch McEntire perform.

Schnepf Farms kicks off fall festival on Thursday

The festival runs each Thursday through Sunday, with fireworks on Sunday nights just before closing time. Gates open at noon. Tickets range from $15-$25.95. It’s recommended you buy tickets online.