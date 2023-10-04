Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Schnepf Farms kicks off Pumpkin & Chili Party, fall festival on Thursday

Here's what to know about this family-friendly event
Rides are just one of the attractions at Schnepf Farms. Their fall festival kicks off Thursday.
Schnepf Farms pumpkin and chili party
Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 11:37:40-04

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A favorite Valley fall tradition is back! The Schnepf Farms Fall festival, the Pumpkin and Chili Party, kicks off Thursday and runs through the end of October.

It features everything from carnival rides to corn mazes, a spooky train ride and hay rides, a pumpkin patch, novelty shops, interactive farm displays and games, and much more.

Schnepf Farms preps for Pumpkin and Chili Party

The fall festival is their biggest event of the year and helps fund the bulk of the farm's operations for the entire year.

New this year is the Flying Farmer ride, which includes a look back at the Flying Farmer program that the Schnepf family was a part of. You’ll see old photos displayed and each plane is named after one of the participating Flying Farmer families.

The celebrity corn maze is also a main attraction and this year features country music star Reba McEntire’s likeness. You’ll get clues about the entertainer to help navigate the path and when you find the end, there’s a chance to enter to win a trip to Nashville and tickets to watch McEntire perform.

Schnepf Farms kicks off fall festival on Thursday

The festival runs each Thursday through Sunday, with fireworks on Sunday nights just before closing time. Gates open at noon. Tickets range from $15-$25.95. It’s recommended you buy tickets online.

More Things to Do stories:
Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix, Arizona.

Things To Do

Jason Aldean to bring the ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this week

Nicole Gutierrez
2:20 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Massive sculptures & large oil paintings- Fernando Botero’s art is on display at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.

Things To Do

Fernando Botero’s art is on display at the Desert Botanical Garden

Nicole Gutierrez
1:15 PM, Oct 02, 2023
PopStroke near Scottsdale, Arizona will open this October.

Things To Do

PopStroke sets opening date for its new location near Scottsdale

Nicole Gutierrez
1:01 PM, Oct 02, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football