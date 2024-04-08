What you need to know about the second weekend of the Maricopa County Fair

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair is two weekends of fun this month [April 5-7 and 11-14] and is bringing more excitement to the Valley with its attractions!

“New this year, we have [the] ‘Splash Sea Lion show.’ So, we have live sea lions here at the fair, they're going to perform three times a day. But the cool thing is to see lions play in their pools- they have two giant swimming pools- all day long. So, whether you missed their show or see their show, you still get to see them in action,” said Karen Searle, executive director for the Maricopa County Fair.

And that’s not the only new attraction at the fair!

“The other thing I'm very excited about, it's called ‘The Globe of Death.’ I know it sounds a little scary, but it's the steel cage that the motorcycles go at the same time. It's very fun, very exciting, kind of thrilling. So, lots of new things this year, I think people are really going to love,” said Searle.

All the entertainment shows at the fair are free with your fair admission.

Click here for the full breakdown on the entertainment itinerary.

Keep this in mind: the county fair has more than 30 rides for the family- you can click here to check out the full list of the carnival rides!

There’s also some learning that can be done at the fairgrounds.

“We're very proud that the Maricopa County Fair [has] the largest youth livestock show in our state. So come check it out. We've got every species, we have pigs and cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens, a little bit of everything,” said Searle.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO



When: It’s the fair’s last weekend April 11-14

Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free admission for Kids 7 years old and under. Click here for more ticket options.



Where: AZ Exposition & State Fairgrounds [1826 West McDowell Road] in Phoenix.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. The Maricopa County Fair is featured in minute 16 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.