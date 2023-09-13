West Valley Wonderland: a new holiday shopping experience coming to State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — More than 100 vendors will be at State Farm Stadium for the “West Valley Wonderland” that will take place inj December!

The new event promises to have live entertainment, food, games, handmade crafts, jewelry, home goods… and of course, your holiday ornaments and more!

“With ample parking, an expansive lineup of participating vendors, and goods and gifts for shoppers with budgets of all sizes, it’s a great way to check names off your list in a festive, seasonal setting,” said Karli Mullis, West Valley Wonderland’s Event Producer.

IF YOU GO



When: December 9 and 10 starting at 10 a.m.

Event location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

Cost

Tickets are now on sale and start at $15. “Those looking to purchase tickets early will receive $5 off with code WVWEARLY when tickets are purchased by September 30,” read a statement sent to ABC15



*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.