Weekend round-up of the best things to do in the Valley| May 20-22

PHOENIX, AZ — Concerts, comedy shows, visit Valley water attractions or expose your taste buds to new dishes during Spring Arizona Restaurant Week... there are plenty of activities to keep the fun rolling all weekend long!

Here’s our weekend round-up of things to do.

Benavidez vs. Lemieux-Championship Boxing



WHEN: Saturday, May 21, at 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Gila River Arena in Glendale

Arizona Rattlers vs. Frisco Fighters



WHEN: Saturday, May 21, at 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Footprint Center in Phoenix

Aida Cuevas concert



WHEN: Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix

Leanne Morgan-The Big Panty Tour



WHEN: Saturday, May 21, AT 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatere in Phoenix

Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck tour

WHAT TO EXPECT: “It’s always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a commitment to caring for people,” said Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver. “This tour is all about celebrating our roots with our guests, and we can’t wait to have an unforgettable experience with people from all over the Phoenix area.”



WHEN: Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Phoenix Zoo’s Harmony Farm [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

Ahwatukee Eats Food Truck Fest



WHEN: Friday, May 20, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: 4609 E Chandler Blvd

COST: free admission and parking

Shop at an alternate food market where you can buy up to 70 pounds of fresh produce for $15: If you’re looking for a way to get the most bang for your buck when buying fresh and nutritious produce, you’re going to want to check out your local Produce on Wheels Without Waste (POWWOW) event; here you can buy up to 70 pounds of fresh produce for $15. Click here to see locations/hours for this weekend’s event.

Black Rock Coffee Bar expands in AZ

There’s a new location opening this month in Mesa! “We are building a strong presence within the Mesa community, and this new location will deepen our customer relationships and extend our reach as we strive to be the coffee and caffeine provider of choice in Arizona,” said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.



WHEN: May 20 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: 5247 South Ellsworth Road in Mesa

“Wicked Rain” weekend grand opening

The craft beer bar has been in “soft launch” since end of March but now that its patio is complete with misters and shading, they have a weekend [May 20-21] grand opening that will include local food trucks, Pacific Northwest (PNW) and local breweries and giveaways.



LOCATION: 1817 E Baseline Road

Spring 2022 Arizona Restaurant Week



WHEN Friday, May 20-Sunday, May 29. During participating restaurants’ hours (click here to see the list).

LOCATIONS: Participating restaurants around Arizona

Patent 139 Brewing Co.: The new brewery will have some staple items like wings, burgers, and nachos, but they’ll have avocado in some way... infused, smashed, in a salsa form, and more. But going beyond the flavors, the brewery has a rich origin history that dates back to the early 1930’s.

Patent 139 Brewing Co. | ABC15 Arizona- Nicole Gutierrez Right: OCTOPUS, Top picture: WINGS, Bottom picture: THE ORIGIN BURGER.





AFFORDABLE AZ WATER ATTRACTIONS

Salt River Tubing: Get your floaties ready - it’s Salt River Tubing season! If you have a big family or want to go with a group of friends to the Salt River, there are group rates available. Keep in mind that children must be at least eight years or older and four feet tall for tubing. For a list of things that you should take, click here.



Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215



Tempe Town Lake: If you don’t want to go swimming, but still want to splash into some fun, you can enjoy beautiful sunsets and quality time with friends or loved ones in a peddle boat. You can choose to ride in a swan, a duck, or even a dragon!



Four adults fit in each Peddle Boat.

Cost: $40 per hour or two hours for $55.

Saguaro Lake: Fill up your gas tank, pack some lunch and head to the lake.



$8 Tonto Daily Pass.

Or you can get $80 Tonto Annual Pass for parking per vehicle (no trailer).

$4 watercraft sticker per watercraft.