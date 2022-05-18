Make a splash this summer in Arizona at these water attractions

PHOENIX, AZ — What are some fun ways to cool off outdoors that isn't your pool? We have your round-up on places to go with the family around the Valley.

FUN FOR LESS THAN $50

Salt River Tubing: Get your floaties ready - it’s Salt River Tubing season! If you have a big family or want to go with many friends to Salt River, there are group rates available. Keep in mind that children must be at least eight years or older and four feet tall for tubing. For a list of things that you should take, click here.



Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center: This aquatic site is a shared-use facility adjacent to Basha High School.

This water destination is home to a lazy river with a bridge waterfall and a family play pool. According to the city of Chandler, the center also has the following amenities: a 6-foot 725-gallon tumble bucket, two waterslides, a water spray pad, and an eight-lane competition pool.



Location: 5901 S. Hillcrest Drive in Chandler

Cost

Children (2-17 years) $1

Adult (18-54 years) $2.25

Senior (55 years & older) $1.25

Nozomi Aquatic Center: This city aquatic center has three separate bodies of water. The water area has a 112-ft figure-eight water slide, several diving boards, and other amenities.



Location: 250 S. Kyrene Road in Chandler

Cost:

Children (2-17 years) $1

Adult (18-54 years) $2.25

Senior (55 years & older) $1.25

Tempe Town Lake: If you don’t want to go swimming, but still want to splash into some fun, you can enjoy beautiful sunsets and quality time with friends or loved ones in a peddle boat.

You can choose to ride in a swan, a duck or even a dragon!



Four adults fit in each Peddle Boat.

Cost: $40 per hour or two hours for $55.

Saguaro Lake: Fill up your gas tank, pack some lunch and head to the lake.



$8 Tonto Daily Pass.

Or you can get $80 Tonto Annual Pass for parking per vehicle (no trailer).

$4 watercraft sticker per watercraft.

Splash Plaza at Gateway Park

What to expect: The splash pad is located at Gateway Park, which counts with the following amenities: amphitheater, basketball courts, dog park, a skate plaza and much more.



Open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. from May to October.

Location: 10100 N. El Mirage Road in El Mirage.

Summer 2022 in the Valley: For a list of 100+ splash pads and community pools to keep cool, click here.

VALLEY ATTRACTIONS

Great Wolf Lodge: Want to take a splash but with air conditioning? Then you might want to check out this indoor water park in Scottsdale. According to Great Wolf Lodge's website, half-day passes are good from 4 p.m. until close, whereas the day pass is good from open to close.



Location: 7333 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale

H2-Whoa at Lake Pleasant: According to the website, this is the Valley’s only floating waterslide!



Location: Pleasant Harbor Marina [40202 87th Ave in Peoria]

1 Hour (Weekdays) $35 per person [1 Hour (Weekends & Holidays) $40 per person]

1/2 Day Pass: $55 One Day Pass: $70

They have summer passes too. For more information, click here.

Adventure Arizona - H2-WHOA! water slide in AZ - ABC15 Sports

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix: The recreational area that’s fun for all has the following “thrill” attractions: Anaconda, Bahama Blaster, Bonzai Pipelines, Mammoth Falls, Tornado, and the Typhoon Twister/Serpentine Complex.



One-day admission to, as low as: $34.99/each.

Unlimited weekday admission to Hurricane Harbor Phoenix and Six Flags Magic Mountain through Labor Day: $54.99/each.



Golfland Sunsplash: The Valley spot is known for bringing the fun with its water attractions, arcade and miniature golf.

