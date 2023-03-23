Weekend fun: Dragon Boat Festival, Maná concerts, SandFest and more

PHOENIX, AZ — From the Maná concerts in the Valley, to the SandFest at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix and the ‘Spring into QC’ event that’ll have free egg hunts for the kids- there’s lots to do this weekend! Here’s where to head out!

SPRING INTO QC



What to expect: Free egg hunt for the kids, there will be animal races, lawn games and more.

Cost: General admission to this event is free.

Date: Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Mansel Carter Oasis Park [19535 E Appleby Rd] in Queen Creek

SANDFEST 2023



What to expect: A sand-sculpting competition, sand for kids to play in, live entertainment, food trucks and more!

Cost: “SandFest activities are free with paid Museum admission of $17 per person,” read a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

Date: Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street] in Phoenix

ARIZONA WINE MONTH FESTIVAL



Cost: Ticket prices start at $35, and there’s a non-drinker [21+] ticket available for $10 +$1.49.

Date: Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. [VIP has 10 a.m. entry].

Location: Steele Indian School Park [300 E. Indian School Rd] in Phoenix

17TH ANNUAL DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL



Cost: Free to watch and cheer on the competitors!

Date: March 25 & 26

Location: Tempe Town Lake [550 E Tempe Town Lake]

LEONARDO: THE UNIVERSAL MAN



Cost: Tickets start at $23.99

Date: available until March 30.

Location: Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix [4301 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale

DOG FUN FESTIVAL



What to expect: dog races, caricature pup portraits, games, and more.

Cost: Free.

Date: Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.] in Phoenix



EXCLUSIVELY LITTLE EXPO



Cost: Open to the public. According to the event’s website. Train rides and Charros Carousel are $3 to ride, and “children two and under ride free with a paying adult.”

“children two and under ride free with a paying adult.” Date: Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

BASES AND BREWS MUSIC FEST



What to expect: some the artists that’ll be performing include Andy Grammer, Chris Lane, Walk The Moon and Lovely the Band!

Cost: Ticket prices vary- see the full breakdown here.

Dates: March 24-26

Location: Mark Coronado Park [15960 N Bullard Ave] in Surprise

EASTMARK’S 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY & SPRING CELEBRATION



What to expect: Live performances, local artists/bands, over 50 unique valley businesses, food trucks, and more.

Cost: Free

Date: Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Eastmark Great Park [ 5100 S Eastmark Parkway] in Mesa

CAVE CREEK RODEO DAYS



What to expect: A rodeo parade, cornhole tournament, vendors, competitions and other events!

Date: March 23-36

Cost: Tickets vary on the day/event- click here for the full breakdown.

Location: Cave Creek Memorial Arena [37201 N 28th St]

GILBERT FAMILY NIGHTS



What to expect: There will be live entertainment from AeroTerra Arts .

. Cost: Free.

Date: Friday, March 24, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Gilbert Regional Park [ 3005 E. Queen Creek Road]

MANÁ

‘Oye mi amor,’ Maná is coming to the Valley! The iconic rock band is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to the Valley this weekend!



First tour stop: March 24, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Second tour stop: March 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

PHOENIX SUNS VS PHILADELPHIA 76ERS



Date: Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $109

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

CIRCUS AMERICANA



Date: The circus debuts March 16 and will have performances in Mesa until April 2.

Cost: General Admission [$25] and VIP tickets are [$45].

Location: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

MAJESTIC MARIPOSAS



"Families can get an up-close and unforgettable experience when more than 2,000 native Southwestern butterflies return for the Spring Butterfly Exhibit. Get acquainted with thousands of butterflies, observe each stage of their life cycle and learn what actions we can take to protect them," according to the event's web page.

Date: March 4 to May 14

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix

Cost: This experience is included with garden admission [$16.95- $29.95] or membership, children under 3 enter for free.

DON’T FORGET, WE’RE IN SPRING TRAINING SEASON

Now if you want to come in clutch for the family this month, you can’t forget that there are 15 MLB teams in the Valley! Click here for your full Arizona Cactus League guide.