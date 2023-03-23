Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Tempe Town Lake temporarily closed to boating, other water-related activities

Here’s what we know about the closure
Salt River Project (SRP) has activated its emergency operations center to keep everything flowing smoothly through Valley canals and rivers as Mother Nature continues to bring rain and snow to Arizona. Water flow along the Verde and Salt rivers is increasing significantly as SRP ups the current water release from the reservoirs.
Tempe Town Lake
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:05:16-04

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe announced Thursday that Tempe Town Lake is closed to all water-related activities until further notice.

The closure of the lake comes after the recent storms and “snowpack” of this winter, which have caused an increase of debris to float downstream into Tempe Town Lake, according to the city.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the city has closed the lake to water recreation activities, including paddle boating, kayaking, standup paddle boarding, rowing, and sailing. Staff will evaluate the lake daily and it will reopen once activities can resume safely. The dam continues to operate normally and handle the inflows,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

*The video in the player above highlights how Salt River Project (SRP) has activated its emergency operations centerthis week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!