Tempe Town Lake temporarily closed to boating, other water-related activities

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe announced Thursday that Tempe Town Lake is closed to all water-related activities until further notice.

The closure of the lake comes after the recent storms and “snowpack” of this winter, which have caused an increase of debris to float downstream into Tempe Town Lake, according to the city.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the city has closed the lake to water recreation activities, including paddle boating, kayaking, standup paddle boarding, rowing, and sailing. Staff will evaluate the lake daily and it will reopen once activities can resume safely. The dam continues to operate normally and handle the inflows,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

*The video in the player above highlights how Salt River Project (SRP) has activated its emergency operations centerthis week.