Weekend events may be impacted by storms, including Ironman Arizona race

Here's what we know so far about weekend events and storm chances
Weekend storms may impact your weekend plans, including the Ironman race that is scheduled to take place in the Valley.
Weekend storms could impact Valley's Ironman race
PHOENIX — Storms are anticipated across the Valley and may impact your weekend plans, including possible changes to Ironman Arizona.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm system to bring rain, snow to Arizona this weekend

Here's what we know about this weekend's Valley event impacts so far:

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews 2025

The event has been canceled. 

Due to inclement weather, the AZ Barrels, Bottles and Brews event scheduled for this weekend (November 15) has been canceled, according to the event organizers.

Ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the refund process is already underway, according to an event representative.

Ironman Arizona

Sunday's event may be impacted by rain.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Tempe for the event, which includes a swimming portion at Tempe Town Lake.

Officials tell ABC15 that with just two-tenths of an inch of rain and runoff, they are required to retest the water.

Race officials are monitoring rain gauges ahead of the race, but participants will not know until Sunday morning if the swim portion of the race is canceled.

