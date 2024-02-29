Watch Now
Weekend Events: Extra Innings Festival, Harlem Globetrotters, Persian New Year, WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Harlem Globetrotters, Extra Innings Festival, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Heard Museum, and Scottsdale Persian New Year Festival
Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 17:10:21-05

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on March 1-3.

Friday, March 1

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Extra Innings Festival

When: March 1-2
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Tickets start at $160

M3F Music Festival

When: March 1-2
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Cost: Tickets start at $110

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

When: 5:45 P.M.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $120

Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Tickets start at $16

Looking for more Spring Training games? Click here for a full list of games around the Valley!

Saturday, March 2

Persian New Year

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: $10 Admission

Passport to Melrose Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 7th Avenue, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Anaheim Angels

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $26

Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer: Take Back Your Life Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Click here for ticket info

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $50

Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market

When: March 2-3
Where: Heard Museum
Cost: $25 Admission

Sunday, March 3

Spring Training: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Cost: Tickets start at $39

Harlem Globetrotters: 2024 World Tour

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $30

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $58

