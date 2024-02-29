Weekend Events: Extra Innings Festival, Harlem Globetrotters, Persian New Year, WWE Friday Night Smackdown

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on March 1-3.
Friday, March 1
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
When: March 1-2
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Tickets start at $160
When: March 1-2
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Cost: Tickets start at $110
When: 5:45 P.M.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $120
Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Tickets start at $16
Looking for more Spring Training games? Click here for a full list of games around the Valley!
Saturday, March 2
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: $10 Admission
Passport to Melrose Street Fair
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 7th Avenue, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Anaheim Angels
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $26
Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer: Take Back Your Life Tour
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market
When: March 2-3
Where: Heard Museum
Cost: $25 Admission
Sunday, March 3
Spring Training: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Harlem Globetrotters: 2024 World Tour
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $58
—----