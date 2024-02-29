Weekend Events: Extra Innings Festival, Harlem Globetrotters, Persian New Year, WWE Friday Night Smackdown

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on March 1-3.

Friday, March 1

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Extra Innings Festival

When: March 1-2

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Tickets start at $160

Extra Innings Festival

M3F Music Festival

When: March 1-2

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Cost: Tickets start at $110

M3F Music Festival



WWE Friday Night Smackdown

When: 5:45 P.M.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $120

WWE Smackdown

Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark

Cost: Tickets start at $16

Looking for more Spring Training games? Click here for a full list of games around the Valley!

Saturday, March 2

Persian New Year

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: $10 Admission

Passport to Melrose Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Melrose Street Fair

Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Anaheim Angels

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer: Take Back Your Life Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market

When: March 2-3

Where: Heard Museum

Cost: $25 Admission

Heard Museum

Sunday, March 3

Spring Training: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Harlem Globetrotters: 2024 World Tour

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Harlem Globetrotters

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start around $58

