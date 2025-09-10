¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage: A family-friendly event at the Gilbert Water Tower Plaza

GILBERT, AZ — The Town of Gilbert will host ¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage featuring a family-friendly event offering authentic cuisine from food trucks, Latin and Hispanic vendors selling goods, and inflatables and activities for kids and families.

“We absolutely love having events where we can bring the community together, especially events that are both cultural and educational. It's just really fun for people to experience things that are different from the normal, and it's just a fun way to get involved and bring your family together,” Katie Dalton, recreation coordinator/ special events for the Town of Gilbert, to ABC15. “And really, that is what the heritage is about, family and community. And so, this event is just a great way to kind of bring it all together.”

Dalton told ABC15 that the town plans to return the event to the Water Tower Plaza, which has been under construction for several years, and expects it will bring renewed activity to the area.

“This year, we are going to have a couple of performers! We'll have a fun Ballet Folklorico dance group, and we will also have a mariachi band that is going to come perform for us,” said Dalton. “Admission is free, so we love to keep these fun cultural events free, just so that families everywhere have the opportunity to come and enjoy them."

IF YOU GO



Event date: Friday, September 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Event venue: Water Tower Plaza [45 W Page Ave.]

Cost: Admission is free.

