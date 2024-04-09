Villa Fleur in AZ: A pop-up experience inside a dome with specialized bites and drinks

PHOENIX — Step inside a dome and get transported to "Villa Fleur,” as part of a new 90-minute pop-up experience! This new French maximalist inspired venue is Desert Ridge Marketplace’s newest spring concept.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Guests are surrounded by flowers, different prints, textures, and bright colors.

“It's just such an amazing and unique experience. We were really excited, [it’s] inspired by French maximalists design and the theme that more is more. So, at every touch point, you're [going to] see amazing decor. And it's all brought to life with our amazing projection show,” said Katie Hauptman, Marketing Director for Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Photo features two dining parlors inside of the dome.

Each ‘dining parlor’ seats two to six guests.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 A look at some of the chef-driven plates of Villa Fleur.

“Villa Fleur was really inspired by that French maximalist theme. So, there's subtle nods to that in the menu and throughout the entire experience. Some of the menu items, we've got amazing brunch towers, the bistro steak, fruits, some different items […] some of the names you'll definitely see subtle nods to the French theme as well,” said Hauptman to ABC15

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

“This is a reservation-only experience and it is 21 plus, so you'll have to show your ID to enter and you'll need to make a reservation online. It is a $30 ticket fee per person to get inside. And then you can purchase food and beverages on top of that. But that gets you your dining parlor and the entire experience,” said Hauptman.

Villa Fleur is a 90-minute experience.



Cost: Admission tickets costs $30 per person and you need to RSVP to this experience.

Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N Tatum Blvd.]

The experience is available through May 12 and guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 “This is really something unique and one of a kind in the valley. I think the projection show [just] takes the experience to another level and we're [excited] to share that with you,” expressed said Hauptman.

