Valley events: Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hello Kitty Cafe stop and more

PHOENIX, AZ — From an Anime convention to the MIKIZTLI Día de Los Muertos Festival and a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck tour stop in the Valley- there’s lots to do this last weekend of October.

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK TOUR STOP IN THE VALLEY

When: Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: SanTan Village in Gilbert [2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235]

Cost: Merchandise prices vary.

MIKIZTLI 11TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL

When: October 30 at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

The event will feature a community altar, face painting, art activities, an Artist Mercado Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Mariachi Rubor and more!

Where: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd]

SPOOKTACULAR HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL

When: October 28 and 29 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $22, Children (3 to 12 years of age) $17, and kids that are two years and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields [7555 North Pima Road]



CRAYOLA EXPERIENCE’S SCREAMIN’ GREEN HAUNTOWEEN

Activities include: crafting a creepy Haunted House, making a stained-glass bat, and more.



Themed event runs till October 31

Location: Crayola Experience Chandler [3111 W Chandler Blvd]

FALL FESTIVAL

When: October 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Eldorado Park in Scottsdale [2311 N Miller Rd]

UWU CON

When: October 28 – 30

Cost: Ticket prices range from $36.88 - $204.67. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Where: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive] in Mesa

OFRENDA: A DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION

Mexican folk dance company, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, and musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar perform this tribute to the Day of the Dead with traditional music and dances.

with traditional music and dances. When: Saturday, October 29, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Vista Center for the Arts [15660 North Parkview Place] in Surprise

LAS CAFETERAS PRESENTS “HASTA LA MUERTE”

According to the City of Chandler, this is a “multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, altares y flores .”

.” When: October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $15-$58

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]

WESTERN WIFFLE BALL CLASSIC

When: Saturday, October 29th

Cost: General Admission tickets are $10; youth under 13 years of age are free.

Where: Scottsdale Stadium [7408 E Osborn Rd]

PHOENIX SUNS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS

When: Sunday, October 30, at 6 p.m.

Cost: Ticket prices start at $18

Where: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix



ARIZONA COYOTES VS. WINNIPEG JETS

When: Friday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $119

Where: Mullett Arena [411 S. Packard Dr.] in Tempe

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. NEW YORK RANGERS

When: Sunday, October 30, at 5 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are SOLD OUT

Where: Mullett Arena [411 S. Packard Dr.] in Tempe

JAKE PAUL VS ANDERSON SILVA

Fight night: October 29, event starts at 3 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $35

Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THE MUSEUM

When: October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free with paid Museum admission of $16 per person.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]

TRUNK OR TREAT AND CAR SHOW

The Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Palmcroft Church to bring together this event that’ll have costumes, candy, crafts, music, food trucks and more.

When: Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce [3715 W Anthem Way, Suite 110]

2022 HALLOWEEN STROLL

“The not-so-spooky event includes Halloween-themed games, crafts, a costume contest, and trick-or-treating courtesy of local merchants around the Downtown area,” read a press release sent by Downtown Tempe to ABC15.

When: October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Taking place at 6th Street Park in Tempe.

“HAUNTED MEETS HARVEST” IN GOODYEAR

Bring the family to this fall event where there will be bounce houses, live entertainment, and a haunted trail. “Stroll through the trick or treat village for free candy. Come in your best costume to take home the grand prize,” said event officials on the city’s website.

When: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]



HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA

Paradise & Pacific Railroad has been turned into a haunted park and there’s a spooky train ride!