Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to the Valley

GILBERT, AZ — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in Arizona over the next few weeks!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Featured treats:, Signature Macaron Set, the Giant Hello Kitty Cookie and the 3-pc Cookie Set.





According to event officials, the truck will have “edible goodies and limited-edition merch,” including:

Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Madeleine Cookie Set



Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Merch that’ll be available at the Arizona tour stops.



Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments – cash will not be accepted.

HERE’S WHERE TO GO

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

SanTan Village in Gilbert



When: Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale



When: Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center [near AMC Theater]



La Encantada in Tucson

