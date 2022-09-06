Watch Now
Jake Paul to box Anderson Silva in Glendale, Arizona this October

Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 06, 2022
It’s official: Jake Paul will fight Anderson Silva this October in Arizona in a boxing match. The Showtime PPV fight will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale!

The fight confirmation was announced Tuesday morning.

Youtuber, Paul, said in a tweet “My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.”

Paul will face the Brazilian MMA Fighter and boxer “The Spider” on October 29.

In a video posted by Most Valuable Promotions, the Youtuber said he expects to knockout Anderson in “under five rounds.”

A press conference will be held on September 12 in Los Angeles, California for the fight. According to the YouTuber, the following day -Sept. 13- a press conference will be held in Arizona.

IF YOU GO:

  • Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 14.
  • Fight night: October 29, 2022.
  • Venue: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale
