Jake Paul to box Anderson Silva in Glendale, Arizona this October

It’s official: Jake Paul will fight Anderson Silva this October in Arizona in a boxing match. The Showtime PPV fight will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale!

The fight confirmation was announced Tuesday morning.

Youtuber, Paul, said in a tweet “My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.”

Paul will face the Brazilian MMA Fighter and boxer “The Spider” on October 29.

In a video posted by Most Valuable Promotions, the Youtuber said he expects to knockout Anderson in “under five rounds.”

The biggest fight of the year is happening Saturday, October 29th live from Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena. #PaulSilva is official. @GilaRiverArena @ShowtimeBoxing @jakepaul @SpiderAnderson pic.twitter.com/oQwMPqmwUR — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 6, 2022

A press conference will be held on September 12 in Los Angeles, California for the fight. According to the YouTuber, the following day -Sept. 13- a press conference will be held in Arizona.

IF YOU GO: