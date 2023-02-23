Valley events: Arizona Matsuri, Jurassic Quest, Tres Rios Nature Festival and more

PHOENIX — From festivals to family friendly shows, here’s what events to check out this last weekend of February in the Valley:
- Cost: Free general admission.
- When: February 25 and 26
- Where: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd.] in Phoenix. Click here for parking and directions.
- What to expect: activities include kayaking, fishing, ziplining, live music and more.
- Cost: Free
- When: February 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Tres Rios Base & Meridian Wildlife Area [7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.] in Avondale
- Cost: tickets start at $35.
- When: February 24 – 26, show times vary.
- Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St.] in Phoenix
- Tempe Beach Park will transform for the Innings Festival on the 25th and 26th, featuring baseball-related activities but also live music from bands and artists like Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and more.
- Cost: general admission tickets start at $112
- When: February 25 and 26
- Where: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe
- Travel back in time at this roaring event coming to Mesa. Jurassic Quest will bring life-sized dinosaurs and fun interactive activities for the kids!
- Cost: ticket prices range from $19-$39.
- When: February 24- 26
- Where: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr.] in Mesa
- Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
- Cost: ticket prices start at $20, children 4 and under enter for free.
- When: February 4 - April 2
- Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon
- Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68th year!
- “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show," said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15. "This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show.”
- Cost: general admission tickets start at $10, kids 12 and under are free.
- When: February 16-26
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd.]
- “Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.
- Cost: tickets start at $10, kids 12 and under enter for free.
- When: From now until March 26
- Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale
PERFORMANCE POP-UP: MASTER DANCE CLASS
- Cost: free outdoor presentation with Nilanjana Banerjee.
- When: Saturday, February 25, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe St.] in Phoenix
ARIZONA CACTUS LEAGUE
15 MLB teams are in the Valley for spring training- games start this Friday, February 24!
For the kiddos. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lulojAzXDQ— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 20, 2023
Here’s what to know regarding the stadiums, spring training games, tickets and more!