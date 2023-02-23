Valley events: Arizona Matsuri, Jurassic Quest, Tres Rios Nature Festival and more

PHOENIX — From festivals to family friendly shows, here’s what events to check out this last weekend of February in the Valley:

ARIZONA MATSURI

Cost: Free general admission.

When: February 25 and 26

Where: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd.] in Phoenix. Click here for parking and directions.

TRES RIOS NATURE FESTIVAL

What to expect: activities include kayaking, fishing, ziplining, live music and more.

Cost: Free

When: February 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Tres Rios Base & Meridian Wildlife Area [7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.] in Avondale

PAW PATROL LIVE!

Cost: tickets start at $35.

When: February 24 – 26, show times vary.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St.] in Phoenix

INNINGS FESTIVAL

Tempe Beach Park will transform for the Innings Festival on the 25th and 26th, featuring baseball-related activities but also live music from bands and artists like Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and more.

Cost: general admission tickets start at $112

When: February 25 and 26

Where: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe

JURASSIC QUEST

Travel back in time at this roaring event coming to Mesa. Jurassic Quest will bring life-sized dinosaurs and fun interactive activities for the kids!

Cost: ticket prices range from $19-$39.

When: February 24- 26

Where: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr.] in Mesa

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!

Cost: ticket prices start at $20, children 4 and under enter for free.

When: February 4 - April 2

Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW

Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68 th year!

year! “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show," said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15. "This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show.”

Cost: general admission tickets start at $10, kids 12 and under are free.

When: February 16-26

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd.]

THE ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO

“Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.

Cost: tickets start at $10, kids 12 and under enter for free.

When: From now until March 26

Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale

PERFORMANCE POP-UP: MASTER DANCE CLASS

Cost: free outdoor presentation with Nilanjana Banerjee.

When: Saturday, February 25, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe St.] in Phoenix

ARIZONA CACTUS LEAGUE

15 MLB teams are in the Valley for spring training- games start this Friday, February 24!

Here’s what to know regarding the stadiums, spring training games, tickets and more!