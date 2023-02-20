2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival: special dates and how to save money if you go

Hear ye, hear ye- the Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!

The grounds for the medieval outdoor amusement park features a 50-acre village with over a dozen stages, jousting tournaments, and more! If you’re thinking of attending this long-standing Valley event, here’s some key information.

UPCOMING THEMED DATES

Feb. 25 and 26: Time Travelers



March 4 and 5: Kids need to read, pirates and BrewFest

During this weekend, kids that donate two new books at the Read booth enter for free. BrewFest will offer several craft brews in the Village Green between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see the brew menu. A child pirate costume contest will be held on Saturday.



March 11 and 12: Wizards and wonder

There’s a child costume contest at 1:30 p.m. on March 11.



March 18 & 19: Artisan Appreciation & Celtic Celebration

According to event officials, if you spend $250 on either of these dates, you’ll receive one adult admission ticket to return for free. If you spend $350 on either of those dates, you’ll receive two free adult admission tickets.



April 1 and 2: Fool’s Masquerade Final Huzzah

Kids enter free with the donation of three non-perishable food items to the Superstition Community Food Bank at the festival, according to event officials.



WAYS TO SAVE

If you buy your adult [$33] or child [$21] general admission ticket online, you’ll be able to save $1.

According to event officials, GA tickets for active/retired adult military personnel and their spouses are $32 and $20 for each of their children/dependents ages 5-12.

Group discount ticket information can be found here.

If you purchase your adult or child general admission ticket at Bashas' or Food City you can also save $1.

Children 4 and under enter for free.

Don’t worry, there’s no parking fee.

IF YOU GO