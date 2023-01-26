Jurassic Quest Dinosaurs comes to Mesa

MESA, AZ — The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The 10th annual display show will be open for a limited time from February 24-26.

Expect to see live dinosaur shows, science and art activities, a 50-foot-long megalodon, a life-size dinosaur skull, fossil digs, inflatable attractions and more. Additionally, some parts of the exhibit have expanded for a more hands-on experience. All expanded activities are included with general admission.

Jurassic Quest works with paleontologists to create detail-oriented dinosaurs. Everything is researched and replicated, from the teeth, skin, fur and feathers.

A virtual sneak peek will be held on February 1st at 7 p.m. ET. The one-hour session will include a dino bedtime story and kids are encouraged to bring their dinos and favorite pajamas. Click here to register.

Buy your tickets online at jurassicquest.com to ensure availability or get them on site. Some rides and activities require activity tickets which can be bought on site or included in the Kids Unlimited Ticket upgrade. Free entry for children two and under.

Location: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr, Mesa, AZ 85212]

Times: Friday, Feb. 24: Noon- 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.