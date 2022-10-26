Watch Now
Green Day, Eddie Vedder headlining 2023 Innings Festival in Tempe

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 27
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 13:24:01-04

TEMPE, AZ — Green Day and Eddie Vedder have been announced as the headliners for next year’s Innings Festival in Tempe.

The fifth annual Innings Festival takes place at Tempe Beach Park and Tempe Arts Park on Feb. 25 and 26, 2023.

Eighteen bands will perform on two stages at the festival, plus there will be food vendors, baseball-related activities, and more fun for the whole family.

Green Day, Weezer, The Offspring, Eddie Vedder, Marcus Mumford, Mt. Joy, The Black Crowes, The Pretty Reckless and The Revivalists are among the biggest names performing there.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Click here to get tickets.

Tickets start at $112 for one-day general admission.

