Tito Doble P to bring his ¡Ay Mamá! Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix

The artist is bringing his tour to Maryvale this spring - tickets go on sale soon
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new year packed with fun events and new businesses opening across the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best shows &amp; attractions to check out with the family this January!
Tito Double P
PHOENIX — Tito Doble P is hitting the road for his first U.S. Tour!

The Mexican artist will bring the ¡Ay Mamá! Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on March 22, 2025.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Tito Doble P is known for his song such as: El Lokeron which has more than 70 million views on YouTube, his feature with Peso Pluma on the songs Dos Días which has more than 60 million views, and LA PEOPLE with more than 90 million views on the same platform.

