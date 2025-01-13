Tito Doble P to bring his ¡Ay Mamá! Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Tito Doble P is hitting the road for his first U.S. Tour!

The Mexican artist will bring the ¡Ay Mamá! Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on March 22, 2025.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Tito Doble P is known for his song such as: El Lokeron which has more than 70 million views on YouTube, his feature with Peso Pluma on the songs Dos Días which has more than 60 million views, and LA PEOPLE with more than 90 million views on the same platform.

RELATED: CONCERTS & MUSIC FESTIVALS COMING TO THE VALLEY IN 2025

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

