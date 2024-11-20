Three new concepts coming to Downtown Phoenix: Cleaverman, Filthy, and an upscale dining project

PHOENIX — Teddy Myers, founder of Pretty Decent Concepts, has been quite busy this year in the Valley. The local hospitality group just opened ‘Carry On’ in Downtown Phoenix and the company is now in the process of opening three new concepts at the Arizona Center.

The new venture near 3rd and Van Buren streets will include a steak house, a martini bar, and an upscale dining project.

Jaxon Donahue, the newly appointed beverage director of Pretty Decent Concepts, and Chef Ivan Gonzalez, executive Chef of Wren & Wolf and Chico Malo, will lead the beverage and culinary programs.



Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates on these projects that are slated to open in 2025.

The steak house:

Pretty Decent Concepts has announced the name of the new restaurant as ‘Cleaverman.’

“With perfectly cooked steaks, stiff drinks, and a refined dining room ambiance, Cleaverman aims to establish itself as a staple for Phoenix locals and visitors alike,” read a news release sent to ABC15 about the announcement of the restaurant.

The martini bar:

Say hello to ‘Filthy.’ “Hidden behind a discreet, private entrance just off the valet, this swanky martini bar will treat guests to a secretive allure and high-end charm. After passing through the steakhouse’s walk-in cooler, where steaks are aged and hung in view, patrons will enter a cozy, dimly lit space that evokes the golden age of cocktails, complete with a live piano player,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

“Without giving too much away, it is not a speakeasy. Absolutely not, we want people to know it's there. There's not going to be a secret entrance. It's [going to] bring back some old-school grandeur. It's going to be martini-focused, but not Fufu, [the] early 2000s, martinis- it's going to be more of a vintage martini vibe,” said Myers in a previous interview with ABC15. “It’s going to feel opulent. It's going to feel elegant. It's going to be old school luxury is how I would frame the martini bar.”

An upscale dining project:

More information about this concept is yet to be announced, but what we have learned is that "it's going to be a 12-course chef's tasting menu, all steak focused, sitting at a 12-seat counter around a small kitchen,” according to Myers.

This upscale dining concept will be inside the steakhouse, and it’s guaranteed to be a very different experience.

The opening date for this concept is still to be determined.

“It's going to be branded as a completely separate experience. It has its own kitchen; it's buried inside of the restaurant. There will be very limited on reservations, we'll only have six or 7,000 people annually join us. So, you'll have to make your reservations far in advance. It's a special occasion, [a] destination. So, we anticipate it being something that when we release reservations, you know, a month in advance that they book up right away,” said Myers in an interview with ABC15 earlier this year.

MORE CONCEPTS COMING TO TEMPE

Pretty Decent Concepts is working on two other concepts coming to Mill Avenue in Tempe called Filthy Animal- which will offer a culinary experience- and Drop Dead Gorgeous– which is said to be “a lounge meant for those who appreciate the artistry of an atmosphere as much as they do a perfect cocktail.”