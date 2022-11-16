Things to do: Zac Brown Band, Mario Aguilar, and new Christmas experiences

PHOENIX — The Valley is getting in the Christmas spirit because there are several holiday experiences opening this weekend. Oh, and several stars will hit the stage in Phoenix!

Here’s where to head out with the family for some fun.

‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’

When: This holiday experience opens November 19.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

When: Runs from November 19 through December 24, 2022

Cost: tickets start at $13

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix

PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 18 to January 1, 2023



Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost:

General admission is $14.99

Pratt Pass VIP is $75

Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

26TH ANNUAL HIDDEN IN THE HILLS ARTIST STUDIO TOUR

What to expect: According to event officials, the self-guided tour features 174 artists.

Cost: Free

When: November 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The tour features 47 studios throughout Cave Creek, Carefree and Scottsdale - click here to see a map.

EXPERIENCE IRELAND

When: Saturday, November 19, doors open at 5.30pm.

Cost: General Ticket $30 and the Whiskey Tasting Ticket add on is $30.

Where: Irish Cultural Center [1106 North Central Avenue] in Phoenix

TOUCH A TRUCK IN GLENDALE

What to expect: Take the little ones to check out mini excavators, dump trucks, school buses, police and fire vehicles!

When: Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

SKATE AT WESTGATE

When: From November 4 – January 16, 2023

Cost: Adults/children [$20] and toddlers [$16].

Where: The Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale.

BRIDAL & WEDDING EXPO

When: Sunday, November 20, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: You can get a free pass online or it’ll be $10 at the door.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds [1826 W. McDowell Road] in Phoenix

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS + JANE'S ADDICTION

When: Friday, Nov 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $44

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

MARIO AGUILAR: SER LOCA NO ES FÁCIL

When: Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets range from $17.50 - $75.00

Where: Orpheum Theatre Phoenix [203 W Adams St]

PHOENIX SUNS VS. NEW YORK KNICKS