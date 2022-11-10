Zac Brown Band to make a stop at Chase Field for its ‘Out in the Middle Tour’

PHOENIX, AZ — ‘Whatever it is,’ make time on November 19 because Zac Brown Band is making a stop in the Valley for their Out in the Middle Tour!

Back out on the road this weekend… only 7 shows left on this tour! Where do you want to see us live in 2023? pic.twitter.com/eTYopVhoxL — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) October 18, 2022

The old-school country band is bringing along Sam Hunt and Robert Randolph Band; you have a chance to see them perform at Chase Field this month.

IF YOU GO



When: Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

KEEP THIS IN MIND

If you’re already planning your outfit, make sure you don’t forget that Chase Field has a “clear bag” policy.

*The video in the player above showcases an Arizona native making a splash in the world of country music.

LOCAL COUNTRY ARTISTS TO KEEP IN YOUR RADAR

From the mountains of Flagstaff to the bright lights of Nashville, country singer Avery Anna is a star on the rise, and her musical journey started right here in Arizona.

Two years ago, she was just like any other teen, trying to connect with others while she was stuck at home during the pandemic. She posted a video singing in her mother's porcelain bathtub, and ten million views later she had a record deal. Click here to read more about her story.

