AZ native goes from singing in bathtub to making splash in the world of country music

PHOENIX — From the mountains of Flagstaff to the bright lights of Nashville, country singer Avery Anna is a star on the rise, and her musical journey started right here in Arizona.

"I've been writing songs and singing my entire life, said Anna. "But when I was really little, I started singing with my grandpa. And he would play the guitar. And I would sing. And we would sing really old country like Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash. And I've been raised on country music, but that's where my love for it really started."

Two years ago, she was just like any other teen, trying to connect with others while she was stuck at home during the pandemic.

She posted a video singing in her mother's porcelain bathtub, and ten million views later she had a record deal.

"It's just been a really, really crazy journey for me. I never really thought that I would be able to do this as a career until the opportunity was actually given to me," said Anna.

Now she's released her first EP titled "mood swings" and she's performed all over the country.

The 18-year-old is on tour now, talking with us via Zoom before a show.

"My favorite, my absolute favorite part performing is when I am singing a song that I wrote, and like, people out there either know it and they're singing along, or i can make eye contact with them," said Anna.

Those songs are more than just personal to the young singer. They come right from her journal.

"I released an EP called mood swings, that is seven songs of the crazy emotions I felt over the past couple of years. So, it goes from happy to sad to happy again. So, it's just this emotional roller coaster of songs that I feel like, are very relatable and they mean a lot to me," said Anna.

Her songwriting takes inspiration from the beauty of Arizona, specifically her hometown.

"I find so much peace in like, the sky and landscape and Arizona, sunsets are so peaceful," added Anna, "And I actually growing up would drive out to a spot and write songs, watching the sunset by myself all the time. So just the landscape of Arizona and the people there, it's just home and it brings me a lot of peace and inspiration."

And this rising star has dreams that will take her far beyond the mountains of Flagstaff.

"One day, this is shooting very, very big. I want to do a headline stadium tour, said Anna, "I feel like that's the main goal for all artists is to release music and, and share that experience with their fans. And that's all I really wanted to do."