Things to do: Tyler Childers, Crusin’ Central Community Celebration, Celebrate Jazz, First Friday & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 6-8.

Friday, June 6

Celebrate Jazz

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with paid museum admission

Celebrate all things jazz at the Musical Instrument Museum with expressive performances, engaging lectures, and more fun activities for jazz fans of all ages!

Musical Instrument Museum

Foam Zone

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Included with $19 museum admission

Bounce around in bubbles galore all summer long! With the Foam Zone outside AND three floors to explore inside, a cool day of play is guaranteed!

Children's Museum of Phoenix

Into the Woods

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Once upon a time, deep in an enchanted forest, a web of familiar fairy tales began to weave in unexpected ways. Cinderella’s quest for love, Jack’s daring climbs up the beanstalk, Little Red’s encounter with the mischievous Wolf, and a Baker and his Wife’s yearning for a child — these beloved stories converged under the watchful eyes of the woods — and the Witch!

First Friday: Pride Night

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate your creativity at First Friday: Pride Night, an evening of interactive art experiences curated by thems.—a Phoenix-based queer art collective. Explore new art activations located throughout the Museum, highlighting the local artists and community programs that thems. hosts throughout the year.

First Friday A.R.T.S. Market

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Row, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Downtown Phoenix is home to a thriving arts scene. From small stages and galleries to boutiques and murals, there's no shortage of creative expression, no matter when you visit. First Friday Art Walk is the ultimate way to experience this city's culture, arts, flavor, and overall vibe.

Saturday, June 7

Crusin’ Central Community Celebration

When: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Baseline/Central Ave Park-and-Ride, Downtown Hub (CityScape), Ed Pastor Transit Center

Cost: Free event

Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix are thrilled to invite you to a day of excitement, culture and community as we unveil 5.5 new miles of light rail with the opening of the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub. Be part of history on June 7 with celebrations happening at three vibrant locations along the new light rail line – each offering its own unique flavor of fun, entertainment and local pride.

4th Cultural Latino Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Where: Black Theatre Troupe at 1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The 4th Cultural Latino Festival is a family-friendly celebration showcasing artists from a variety of disciplines—including folkloric dance, live music, singing, poetry, painting, and sculpture. The event takes place Saturday, June 7 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Black Theatre Troupe.

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $35

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Seattle Storm on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Pride Night: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: $21 general admission bleacher

The Phoenix Rising will take on Orange County SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for Pride Night.

Sunday, June 8

Tyler Childers: On The Road

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

Cost: $78.25 general admission lawn

Tyler Childers is bringing his ‘On The Road Tour’ to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.