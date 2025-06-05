Things to do: Tyler Childers, Crusin’ Central Community Celebration, Celebrate Jazz, First Friday & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 6-8.
Friday, June 6
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with paid museum admission
Celebrate all things jazz at the Musical Instrument Museum with expressive performances, engaging lectures, and more fun activities for jazz fans of all ages!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Included with $19 museum admission
Bounce around in bubbles galore all summer long! With the Foam Zone outside AND three floors to explore inside, a cool day of play is guaranteed!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Once upon a time, deep in an enchanted forest, a web of familiar fairy tales began to weave in unexpected ways. Cinderella’s quest for love, Jack’s daring climbs up the beanstalk, Little Red’s encounter with the mischievous Wolf, and a Baker and his Wife’s yearning for a child — these beloved stories converged under the watchful eyes of the woods — and the Witch!
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate your creativity at First Friday: Pride Night, an evening of interactive art experiences curated by thems.—a Phoenix-based queer art collective. Explore new art activations located throughout the Museum, highlighting the local artists and community programs that thems. hosts throughout the year.
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Row, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Downtown Phoenix is home to a thriving arts scene. From small stages and galleries to boutiques and murals, there's no shortage of creative expression, no matter when you visit. First Friday Art Walk is the ultimate way to experience this city's culture, arts, flavor, and overall vibe.
Saturday, June 7
Crusin’ Central Community Celebration
When: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Baseline/Central Ave Park-and-Ride, Downtown Hub (CityScape), Ed Pastor Transit Center
Cost: Free event
Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix are thrilled to invite you to a day of excitement, culture and community as we unveil 5.5 new miles of light rail with the opening of the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub. Be part of history on June 7 with celebrations happening at three vibrant locations along the new light rail line – each offering its own unique flavor of fun, entertainment and local pride.
When: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Where: Black Theatre Troupe at 1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The 4th Cultural Latino Festival is a family-friendly celebration showcasing artists from a variety of disciplines—including folkloric dance, live music, singing, poetry, painting, and sculpture. The event takes place Saturday, June 7 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Black Theatre Troupe.
Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start at $35
The Phoenix Mercury will host the Seattle Storm on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Pride Night: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: $21 general admission bleacher
The Phoenix Rising will take on Orange County SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for Pride Night.
Sunday, June 8
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
Cost: $78.25 general admission lawn
Tyler Childers is bringing his ‘On The Road Tour’ to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.