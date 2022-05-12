Things to do this weekend in the Valley | May 13-15

PHOENIX — Concerts, shows, new restaurants, and fashion events... there are plenty of activities to keep Arizonans busy this weekend! Here’s our weekend round-up of things to do.

Yoga in the Outfield

When: Saturday, May 14, from 7:30-11am

Cost: $25

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd]

Scottsdale Sangria Fest

When: Sat, May 14, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Wasted Grain in Scottsdale [7295 East Stetson Drive]

Cost: tickets start at $30

STARS ON ICE

The cast includes Nathan Chen; Alysa Liu, Jason Brown, Vincent Zhou, Mariah Bell, Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock & Evan Bates, Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier, plus Mirai Nagasu.

When: Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Gila River Arena in Glendale [9400 West Maryland Avenue]

Cost: Tickets start $12

T-PAIN concert

Location: The Van Buren Phoenix [401 W. Van Buren Street]

When: May 13 at 8 p.m.

Keep in mind, this concert is for ages 13 and up.

Cost: Advance Price: $39.50 + fees / Day of Show Price: $45 + fees, per website information.

Smokey Robinson concert

Location: Camp Verde Cliff Castle Casino [555 W Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde, AZ]

When: Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Jurassic Park In Concert

When: There are different showings this week, click here to view the schedule.

Location: Phoenix Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004]

Cost varies.

May horse show at WestWorld of Scottsdale

What to expect: The show is hosted by the Scottsdale Saddle Club. For more information, click here.

When: May 14 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Location: 16601 N Pima Road

Scottsdale Fashion Week

When: May 11-15

Cost: Tickets start at $75.

Check here for locations and daily schedules.

“Quinceañera Summer Showcase”

What to expect: If you’re looking for ‘the dress’, the crown, and everything else for the big day, you’ll want to check out this event in the West Valley.

Location: Desert Sky Mall [7611 W Thomas Road]

When: May 14 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Art & Sake - Taiko Drumming

What to expect: The event will feature various Japanese artists paired with “delicious Japanese sake varieties,” according to the Japanese Garden’s website.

Cost: General $25, Member $20

When: Sunday, May 15, the event will begin at: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, Arizona [1125 N. 3rd Ave]

NEW PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Elevated Seltzer in Phoenix

A family-owned business from Colorado is tapping into the Valley with a hard-seltzer taproom!

According to Warren Wood, Founder & CMO of Elevated Seltzer, all the seltzers at Elevated Seltzer are gluten-free, 100% natural, GMO-free, contain zero sugars and zero carbs.



Location: 5813 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Hours: Monday – Thursday [3 p.m.- 12 a.m.] and Weekends [3 p.m. – 3 a.m.]

Elevated Seltzer

Colados Coffee & Crepes new Phoenix location

The 7th Street and Oak location has been in the works for the Reina family for four years and now its finally open!

The coffee: Berni and Yesica Reina are from Sonora, Mexico and, according to their son Aaron, people from that region make their coffee with a cloth filter and that process is called Colado.

The crepes: Inspired by a family trip in 2013, their love for crepes fueled the Reina family to share the French dish with others in the Valley. Their dishes were a hit and led them to open their first location in 2014.

The Mexicano

The Mexicano is providing you with the opportunity to build your own margarita!

With over 30 toppings and no limit on how many toppings you can grab, the possible toppings combinations are endless!

World's first build your own margarita bar opens at The Mexicano - ABC15 Digital

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park

Looking for thrill, beautiful scenery, and cooler temperatures? Then you’ll want to fill up your gas tank and head over to Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams, Arizona!

“We have the Canyon Coaster, which is the Mountain Coaster, it’s approximately a mile long and it has a 310-foot drop in elevation,” said Bruce Voigt in an interview with ABC15. “So, you get in the cart, ride up the hill and when you get to the top, you control your speed on the way down. At times you’re 35 feet in the air, it has two 360s in it, you’ll get up to speeds of 35 miles per hour if you choose to.”

Arizona's first mountain coaster - ABC15 Digital

Stagecoach Country Roadhouse

Want to get away from the heat? There’s a new restaurant in Sedona that “brings live music, dancing, bull riding.” According to their website, the Roadhouse is known for its hand cut steaks, BBQ and its craft cocktails; more information about this place can be found here.

